KBR Selected as Primary Provider of Space Medicine Support to European Space Agency

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) was selected to continue providing high-end astronaut medical support services for the European Space Agency's (ESA's) European Astronaut Centre (EAC) Space Medicine Office in Cologne, Germany.

Under the terms of the recompete contract, KBR will be the primary provider of space medicine support services to ESA, which is introducing a new service model. This work is scheduled to be performed over a three-and-a-half-year period.

A partner to ESA for more than 20 years, KBR's major activities include astronaut medical care, engineering support, rehabilitation, fitness, project management, healthcare administration, psychology and behavioral health, nutrition, radiation, education coordination, and operational research.

"Every opportunity to work with ESA and our coordinating commercial and government space partners adds to the future of space exploration while highlighting its many positive beand globalizing our space expertise," said Byron Bright, KBR Government Solutions President.

Throughout KBR's many years of support to ESA, it has aided more than 15 launch and landing campaigns in Russia and Kazakhstan, as well as 20 missions to the ISS in a variety of visiting vehicles. KBR's partnership has also influenced millions in research funding for space medicine operations and led to the establishment of the ESA Space Health International Network for Exploration (SHINE).

KBR is known for its expertise in the space and medical fields having worked directly with NASA and the U.S. government on several life science research studies and human health and performance contracts for decades.

