InventHelp Inventor Develops Organizer for Empty Beer Bottles or Cans (TRO-442)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple organizer for empty beer bottles and cans," said an inventor, from Fraserville, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the BEER CADDY. My design helps to prevent the used bottles or cans from falling over and/or breaking within the empty beer case."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to store empty beer bottles or cans in an empty case. In doing so, it ensures that the bottles or cans are secure, upright, and organized. As a result, it prevents the empty bottles or cans from falling over, striking and potentially breaking. As well as enhancing safety and convenience so when the case is full, just pull out the BEER CADDY and close the case to return. The invention features a practical and reusable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for beer drinkers, bars, restaurants and hotels. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and different size cases.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-442, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

