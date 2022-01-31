Houston Appellate Lawyer Joins Alexander Dubose & Jefferson

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas appellate firm Alexander Dubose & Jefferson LLP is pleased to welcome Marisa Cruz Hurd to the firm's Houston office.

Drawing on her eight-year tenure as a chambers staff attorney at the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston, Ms. Hurd has extensive experience with matters involving civil, criminal and family law appeals, with an emphasis on corporate-facing issues.

"In addition to her stellar research and writing skills, Marisa possesses a unique understanding of the workings of the appeals process from her long tenure with the Fourteenth Court of Appeals, which will undoubtedly be of great benefit to our clients," said ADJ managing partner Marcy Hogan Greer. "We are fortunate to have her as part of our team."

Prior to her time at the Fourteenth Court of Appeals, Ms. Hurd was in the litigation section of Baker Botts and clerked for Judge Harold R. DeMoss Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. She earned her law degree from Stanford Law School, where she was a managing board member and senior book review editor of the Stanford Law Review. She earned her undergraduate degree from Rice University.

"Over the past two years, like many others, I have had the chance to step back and assess what is important to me in my career," said Ms. Hurd. "The opportunity to move to one of the most prestigious appellate firms in Texas was one that was impossible to resist. I look forward to working with all of the attorneys at ADJ."

About Alexander Dubose & Jefferson

Attorneys at Alexander Dubose & Jefferson LLP collaborate closely with clients at all stages of litigation. The firm provides multiple layers of experience and expertise, including pretrial strategy to maximize the odds of a favorable outcome at trial; in-trial support including error preservation, issue identification, trial briefing, and jury-charge work, post-trial management, and all aspects of appellate proceedings. The firm has offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. In addition to a former Chief Justice and Justice of the Texas Supreme Court, the firm's lawyers also include a former Justice of the Houston Fourteenth Court of Appeals, and multiple former staff attorneys and law clerks of the Supreme Court of Texas and the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Fifth and Sixth Circuits. The firm has numerous lawyers recognized for excellence in Texas appellate law by Chambers USA, America's Leading Lawyers for Business, Best Lawyers in America, and Texas Super Lawyers. To learn more about Alexander Dubose & Jefferson, visit https://www.adjtlaw.com.

