Governor DeWine Announces Sierra Nevada Corporation's Selection of Dayton for Aircraft Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Facilities

DAYTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted, in partnership with Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), JobsOhio, and the Dayton Development Coalition, announced today that SNC has selected Dayton as the location for two future aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities.

(PRNewsfoto/JobsOhio) (PRNewswire)

The facilities will be located at the Dayton International Airport, resulting in the creation of approximately 150 new jobs in the Dayton region.

"SNC is on the leading edge of advanced aerospace technology, and Ohio is proud to partner in this critically important venture," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "The corporation's decision to locate in close proximity to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Life Cycle Management Center, and the Air Force Research Laboratory recognizes the immeasurable value of the Dayton region and its competitive advantage in accelerating our nation's defense and aerospace programs."

"Following a nationwide search to find the location best suited to meet SNC's growing customer needs, we are excited to continue our expansion in the large aircraft MRO field in Dayton and the Miami Valley," said Mark Williams, SNC senior vice president strategy. "Dayton's extensive supply chain, highly skilled workforce, and proven standing as a logistics hub make the Dayton International Airport our first choice to further strengthen the expertise and robust production infrastructure that have made SNC the go-to leader in large aircraft heavy maintenance, modification, and integration markets."

"The Dayton region is home to some of the most advanced aviation and national defense facilities in the country, and they are uniquely positioned to welcome this major aerospace and defense company," said Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted. "SNC coming to Dayton not only builds upon our rich legacy, it's also another economic development win for Ohioans who will benefit from the opportunities and jobs that result from this project."

The formal announcement and ceremonial groundbreaking with Lt. Governor Jon Husted, SNC CEO Fatih Ozmen, and others will take place on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the Dayton International Airport.

The 16-acre Dayton International Airport site brings a modern, large-scale aviation center to the Dayton region, known as the home of the Wright Brothers and the Birthplace of Aviation. Construction has already started on the first facility and will continue throughout the year.

The new SNC Dayton aviation facility will be capable of supporting some of the largest aviation projects in the world. In addition to passenger operations, the Dayton International Airport boasts three large runways, more than 5 million square feet of total ramp space, and all on-site aircraft support services needed to complement the new hangars.

The DeWine-Husted Administration and JobsOhio have put a strong focus on attracting federal and military installations to Ohio to contribute to the critical defense of the United States. In 2019, Governor DeWine developed a cabinet-level position to focus on Ohio's military and aerospace installations, and in 2020, JobsOhio added military and federal installations to its targeted economic development industries. Upon learning of SNC's expansion plans, JobsOhio's military advisors, along with their network partner, the Dayton Development Coalition, presented Ohio's value proposition, which ultimately led to the selection of Dayton for the site.

"Sierra Nevada Corporation's decision to expand its aircraft modernization and maintenance business in Ohio is even more evidence that Ohio is excelling in a COVID-calibrated economy," said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. "SNC's new Ohio operations will make it the first private-sector company to do maintenance, repair, and modification work on military craft in Dayton since the World War II era. This shows that Ohio's and JobsOhio's focus on the military and federal sector is making a big difference."

"Sierra Nevada Corporation's selection of the Dayton Airport for their aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul brings together our region's many aviation strengths," said Dayton Development Coalition President and CEO Jeff Hoagland. "From research and development to maintenance and manufacturing, Dayton can provide the expertise and resources for SNC to grow their presence here in the region."

SNC's Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Aviation and Security (IAS) business area is an industry leader in post-production modifications on hundreds of commercial and military aircraft. IAS is a leading integrator for special mission aircraft, including major C-130J modifications, Special Operations ISR aircraft, transport, test, and other mission system upgrades. SNC IAS currently performs special mission aircraft upgrades in its expansive production spaces in Colorado Springs and Centennial, Colorado.

About Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) SNC is a trusted leader in innovative, advanced technology solutions and open architecture integrations in aerospace and national security. Best known for its unique mission applications, SNC creates customized solutions for the world's most pressing technology challenges in the fields of aviation, national security space, electronic warfare, command and control, mission systems and inline cybersecurity. SNC is owned by Chairwoman and President Eren Ozmen and CEO Fatih Ozmen, and is once again recognized as a US Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private. In spring 2021, SNC announced the transition of its Space Systems business area to an independent commercial space company, Sierra Space.

(PRNewsfoto/JobsOhio) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/JobsOhio) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JobsOhio