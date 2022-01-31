Collagen Matrix Inc. appoints Timothy J. Scannell, former President and Chief Operating Officer at Stryker, to its Board of Directors.

OAKLAND, N.J., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collagen Matrix Inc., a leader in regenerative medicine, global manufacturer of collagen and mineral-based medical devices, and Linden Capital Partners portfolio company, announced today the appointment of Timothy J. Scannell to its board of directors. A seasoned and dynamic medical device leader, Mr. Scannell most recently served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Stryker.

Collagen Matrix, Inc. welcomes Timothy J. Scannell to it's Board of Directors (PRNewswire)

Mr. Scannell brings 30 years of success and leadership from his broad experience at Stryker, one of the world's leading medical technology companies. During his time as President and C.O.O., Mr. Scannell was responsible for all commercial businesses and regions globally for Stryker and delivered market-leading results. During his early career, Mr. Scannell led Stryker's neurotechnology, spine, and medsurg businesses. Additionally, he served as general manager of Stryker's biotech division. Mr. Scannell currently serves as Chair of Insulet Corporation's board of directors. He also serves on the board of directors for Novocure.

"Tim's appointment represents a meaningful addition to our board, and I look forward to the strength and experience he will bring to the table" said Shawn McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Collagen Matrix, Inc. "He joins Collagen Matrix at an exciting time as we continue to accelerate our growth strategy and further our vision of improving patient lives through innovative regenerative devices. We are confident that Tim's diversified leadership experience and proven track record will provide valuable perspective."

Mr. Scannell holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.

About Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Collagen Matrix, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of collagen-based medical products used for tissue and bone repair and regeneration. Founded in 1997, Collagen Matrix is headquartered in Oakland, New Jersey and develops proprietary products that are sold to OEM customers on either a contract or private label basis across orthopedic, sports medicine, dental, and neurosurgery end markets. The company also offers partnership opportunities including distribution, contract product development, and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit www.collagenmatrix.com .

About Linden Capital Partners

Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is one of the country's largest dedicated healthcare private equity firms. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) its differentiated human capital program. Linden invests in middle market platforms in the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical, and services segments of healthcare. Since its founding, Linden has invested in over 40 healthcare companies encompassing over 200 total transactions. The firm has raised over $6 billion in limited partner commitments since inception. For more information, please visit www.lindenllc.com .

