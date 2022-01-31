CENTURION HEALTH LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE REENTRY INITIATIVE WITH FINDHELP PARTNERSHIP

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Health announced today that it has launched a nationwide initiative to help individuals search and connect with free or reduced-cost services after their incarceration.

Centurion has partnered with findhelp to create a social care website that can be tailored to meet the needs of people who have been involved in the criminal justice system. The findhelp network helps individuals search anonymously and connect to services like medical care, mental health care, substance use treatment, housing, food, job training, and more.

The initiative is promoted to individuals prior to their release so that they may use the service upon their re-entry. Materials provided to the individual direct to Centurion's landing page at https://centurionhealth.findhelp.com/. The tool is encouraged to be used by friends and family in need as well.

"Centurion is deeply committed to transforming the health of the communities in which we serve," said Dr. Johnny Wu, Executive Vice President and Chief of Clinical Operations. "Caring for our patients doesn't end when they leave the facility; that's why we are creating pathways for better transitions back into our communities."

"We know how challenging it can be to navigate the social care system," said Amy Rettler, Vice President of Customer Experience at findhelp. "That's why we are proud to partner with Centurion Health to promote findhelp's online tool for those in need of assistance when settling back into a new normal."

Aside from the findhelp initiative, Centurion's reentry efforts also include a nurse advice line for transitioning individuals to bridge a possible gap in medical care. The nurse advice line is free for 90-days post-release and available in eight of the states where Centurion provides correctional healthcare.

About Centurion Health

Centurion is a leading national provider of healthcare and behavioral health services to incarcerated populations and judicially-involved individuals. Centurion is committed to improving the health of its patients and communities through compassionate care and innovative health solutions. For more information on Centurion, please visit www.CenturionManagedCare.com.

About findhelp

Findhelp is the nation's leading social care network, making it easy for customers in a wide range of industries to integrate social care into the work they already do—from education and government to housing, healthcare and more. Through customer platforms and our public site, findhelp.org, the findhelp network reaches more than 9 million users across the country, making it easy to connect people seeking help and the verified social care providers that serve them, with dignity and ease. Learn more at https://company.findhelp.com/.

