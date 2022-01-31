Brookdale Senior Living Surpasses Raising $19 Million in Support of the Care, Research and Discovery of a Cure for Alzheimer's Disease

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living raised more than $1.2 million in 2021 as a Diamond National Team for the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's®. Since 2008, Brookdale Senior Living has raised more than $19 million to support the care, research and advocacy efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.

"The compassion of Brookdale's associates, residents and families is unmatched. I am immensely grateful that despite the challenging times caused by the ongoing pandemic, together we deepened our commitment to helping find a cure for Alzheimer's," said Lucinda "Cindy" Baier, CEO and President of Brookdale Senior Living. "Within our specialized memory care Clare Bridge communities where we serve those with Alzheimer's and other dementias, we see the impact this disease has and we are looking forward to the day a cure is discovered. Until that day, we'll be here serving and supporting those who need us most."

Brookdale raised funds through associate, resident and family participation in local Walk to End Alzheimer's events and from company business partners. Sara Terry, Senior Vice President of Resident & Family Engagement, said, "From in-person, where possible, to virtual events, our supporters participated in walks across the country in support of the Alzheimer's Association's mission. Together we can make an impactful difference that changes lives. To say I'm proud to be a member of the Brookdale family would be an understatement."

More than six million Americans live with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the U.S. By 2050, that number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends serve as their caregivers.

"The Alzheimer's Association appreciates the efforts of Brookdale Senior Living for another extraordinary year as a Diamond National Team for Walk to End Alzheimer's," said Donna McCullough, chief mission and field operations officer at the Alzheimer's Association. "Brookdale and its communities across the country have shown unwavering commitment to help fuel critical Alzheimer's Association care, support and research programs. We are grateful for their dedication to the mission of our organization."

To learn more about Brookdale's Alzheimer's and dementia care, visit brookdale.com.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communites. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale operates and manages 679 communities in 41 states as of December 31, 2021, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or Twitter.

