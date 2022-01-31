Bloomios Announces its' Form S-1 Registration Effective Allowing the Company to Raise up to $6.5 Million in Growth Capital

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomios, Inc. (OTC: BLMS), a leading manufacturer and wholesale supplier of hemp-derived CBD supplements and cosmetic products, today announced its registration statement on Form S-1 was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 26, 2022. The Form S-1 includes year ending December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020 audited financials and enables the Company to raise up to $6.5 million to fuel the growth of the Company.

(PRNewsfoto/Bloomios, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

A copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained by visiting the SEC website, by visiting Bloomios's website or by emailing Bloomios's investor relations department at investorrelations@bloomios.com.

The registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by the SEC. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bloomios Inc.

Bloomios manufactures, markets and distributes U.S. hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through wholesale distribution channels, through its wholly owned subsidiary Bloomios Private Label. The Company provides services including custom formulation, brand development and order fulfillment to a wide variety of customers including small and major brands, chain stores, vape shops and distributors. Offering our private-label and white-label customers large collections of customizable hemp products that includes over 220 products across 12 categories in addition to custom formulation and manufacturing services. Bloomios is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California with its operations in Daytona Beach, Florida. To learn more: https://www.bloomios.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company's pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Bloomios Contact Info:

Michael Hill, CEO

investorrelations@bloomios.com

(805) 222-6330

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomios, Inc.