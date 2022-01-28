Sklar Kirsh Partner Robbin Itkin Named Leading Bankruptcy and Restructuring Lawyer by Lawdragon

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh announced today that Partner and member of the Firm's Bankruptcy and Restructuring Practice Robbin L. Itkin has been named in the Lawdragon 500 Leading U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers Guide. The publication says, "These 500 lawyers dazzle in financial restructuring, whether in court or out. A good lawyer can make all the difference. And these are the best at what they do."

"Robbin is an extremely skilled and compassionate attorney with an impressive record in financial restructurings, both in and out of court proceedings, many of which she resolves without the need for litigation," said Sklar Kirsh Founding Partner Jeffrey Sklar. "This year's Lawdragon 500 is an extraordinary list of bankruptcy professionals and her inclusion is well-deserved."

Itkin, a Partner in Sklar Kirsh's Bankruptcy practice, has experience restructuring billions of dollars of debt and obtaining insolvency resolutions in chapter 11 cases and numerous restructurings outside of the courtroom. As a mediator, Itkin uses her problem-solving strength to advise both healthy companies and those in distress, leading them to negotiate effectively with their own creditors and counterparties who are in fragile economic straits. Experienced at representing a range of parties in the bankruptcy process, Itkin has protected the claims and interests of debtors, creditors', equity and bondholders' committees, purchasers, and trustees in a variety of corporate restructurings and bankruptcies, including fraud and Ponzi scheme matters.

Excellence in complex matters has earned Itkin recognition as a Chambers USA-ranked attorney in restructuring. Super Lawyers has featured her since 2005 and has named her among Southern California's Top 50 Women lawyers and Top 100 lawyers. Itkin was featured on the inaugural list of Lawdragon's 2020 Leading U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate, and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

SOURCE Sklar Kirsh LLP