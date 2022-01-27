Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Citi's 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in Citi's 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 23rd, Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Medical Devices will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This conference call will be available to investors and other interested parties by visit the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast and podcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson)
(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-to-participate-in-citis-2022-virtual-healthcare-conference-301470256.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.