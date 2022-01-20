Union Pacific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2021 fourth quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.66 per diluted share. This compares to adjusted 2020 fourth quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.36 per diluted share. The 2020 adjusted results exclude a $278 million pre-tax, non-cash impairment charge.
Reported net income for the full year 2021 was $6.5 billion, or $9.95 per diluted share. These full year results compare to adjusted full year 2020 net income of $5.6 billion, or $8.19 per diluted share, which excludes the impairment charge.
"The Union Pacific team concluded its most profitable year ever in 2021. We produced double digit fourth quarter revenue growth by leveraging our great rail franchise to generate positive business mix and core pricing gains, despite ongoing global supply chain challenges that impacted volumes," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president and chief executive officer. "For the third consecutive year we improved our fuel consumption rate, taking steps to reduce our carbon footprint and meet the goals of our 2021 Climate Action Plan. While our safety and operational performance in 2021 did not meet expectations, we look to convert recent progress into sustained improvement in 2022. Although uncertainty remains around COVID variants and supply chain disruptions, we see a positive demand environment in 2022 and continued traction from business development efforts driving growth as we deliver value to all our stakeholders."
Fourth Quarter Summary
Financial Results: Strong Revenue Growth Drives Fourth Quarter Records for Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share
Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Adjusted Fourth Quarter 2020*
- Operating revenue of $5.7 billion was up 12% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, a positive business mix, and core pricing gains, partially offset by lower volumes.
- Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were down 4%.
- Union Pacific's 57.4% operating ratio deteriorated 180 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio 100 basis points.
- Operating Income of $2.4 billion was up 7%.
- The company repurchased 5.8 million shares in fourth quarter 2021 at an aggregate cost of $1.4 billion.
* 2020 results exclude the Brazos non-cash impairment charge. Please reference page 10 of the supplemental financial information for the reconciliation to GAAP.
Operating Performance: Network Recovery Efforts Slowed by COVID Impacts to Crew Availability
Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020
- Quarterly freight car velocity of 197 daily miles per car, a 12% decline.
- Quarterly locomotive productivity was 129 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 9% decline.
- Average maximum train length was 9,319 feet, a 2% increase.
- Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,046 car miles per employee, a 1% improvement
- Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, was flat.
2021 Full Year Summary
Financial Results: Revenue Growth and Margin Improvement Drives Records for Operating Income, Operating Ratio, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share
Full Year 2021 Compared to Adjusted Full Year 2020*
- Operating revenue of $21.8 billion was up 12% driven by volume growth, higher fuel surcharge revenue, core pricing gains, and a positive business mix.
- Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were up 4%.
- Union Pacific's 57.2% operating ratio improved 130 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio by 140 basis points.
- Operating Income of $9.3 billion was up 15%.
- Union Pacific's capital program in 2021 totaled $3.0 billion.
- The company repurchased 33.3 million shares in 2021 at an aggregate cost of $7.3 billion.
* 2020 results exclude the Brazos non-cash impairment charge. Please reference page 10 of the supplemental financial information for the reconciliation to GAAP.
Operating Performance: Network Operations Challenged by Weather Events, Wildfires, COVID Impacted Crew Availability, and Supply Chain Disruptions
Full Year 2021 Compared to Full Year 2020
- Union Pacific's reportable personal injury rate deteriorated to 0.98 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.90 for full year 2020.
- Freight car velocity of 203 daily miles per car, an 8% decline.
- Locomotive productivity was 133 GTMs per horsepower day, a 3% decline.
- Average maximum train length was 9,334 feet, a 6% increase.
- Workforce productivity was 1,038 car miles per employee, a 10% improvement.
- Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, improved 1%.
Supplemental financial information is attached.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,
4th Quarter
Full Year
For the Periods Ended December 31,
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
Operating Revenues
Freight revenues
$
5,297
$
4,803
10
%
$
20,244
$
18,251
11
%
Other
436
338
29
1,560
1,282
22
Total operating revenues
5,733
5,141
12
21,804
19,533
12
Operating Expenses
Compensation and benefits
1,070
1,021
5
4,158
3,993
4
Depreciation
556
557
-
2,208
2,210
-
Fuel
597
332
80
2,049
1,314
56
Purchased services and materials
538
492
9
2,016
1,962
3
Equipment and other rents
230
220
5
859
875
(2)
Other
302
513
(41)
1,176
1,345
(13)
Total operating expenses
3,293
3,135
5
12,466
11,699
7
Operating Income
2,440
2,006
22
9,338
7,834
19
Other income
83
66
26
297
287
3
Interest expense
(295)
(279)
6
(1,157)
(1,141)
1
Income before income taxes
2,228
1,793
24
8,478
6,980
21
Income taxes
(517)
(413)
25
(1,955)
(1,631)
20
Net Income
$
1,711
$
1,380
24
$
6,523
$
5,349
22
Share and Per Share
Earnings per share - basic
$
2.67
$
2.05
30
%
$
9.98
$
7.90
26
%
Earnings per share - diluted
$
2.66
$
2.05
30
$
9.95
$
7.88
26
Weighted average number of shares - basic
640.4
672.2
(5)
653.8
677.3
(3)
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
642.1
674.1
(5)
655.4
679.1
(3)
Dividends declared per share
$
1.18
$
0.97
22
$
4.29
$
3.88
11
Operating Ratio
57.4
%
61.0
%
(3.6)
pts
57.2
%
59.9
%
(2.7)
pts
Effective Tax Rate
23.2
%
23.0
%
0.2
23.1
%
23.4
%
(0.3)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)
4th Quarter
Full Year
For the Periods Ended December 31,
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
Freight Revenues (Millions)
Grain & grain products
$
889
$
801
11
%
$
3,181
$
2,829
12
%
Fertilizer
176
161
9
697
660
6
Food & refrigerated
259
243
7
998
937
7
Coal & renewables
485
357
36
1,780
1,534
16
Bulk
1,809
1,562
16
6,656
5,960
12
Industrial chemicals & plastics
507
461
10
1,943
1,845
5
Metals & minerals
481
378
27
1,811
1,580
15
Forest products
351
307
14
1,357
1,160
17
Energy & specialized markets
558
515
8
2,212
2,037
9
Industrial
1,897
1,661
14
7,323
6,622
11
Automotive
469
486
(3)
1,761
1,680
5
Intermodal
1,122
1,094
3
4,504
3,989
13
Premium
1,591
1,580
1
6,265
5,669
11
Total
$
5,297
$
4,803
10
%
$
20,244
$
18,251
11
%
Revenue Carloads (Thousands)
Grain & grain products
213
216
(1)
%
805
745
8
%
Fertilizer
48
44
9
201
193
4
Food & refrigerated
48
48
-
189
185
2
Coal & renewables
215
190
13
819
797
3
Bulk
524
498
5
2,014
1,920
5
Industrial chemicals & plastics
157
148
6
606
587
3
Metals & minerals
181
154
18
697
646
8
Forest products
63
59
7
250
220
14
Energy & specialized markets
137
137
-
559
539
4
Industrial
538
498
8
2,112
1,992
6
Automotive
182
202
(10)
701
692
1
Intermodal [a]
728
853
(15)
3,211
3,149
2
Premium
910
1,055
(14)
3,912
3,841
2
Total
1,972
2,051
(4)
%
8,038
7,753
4
%
Average Revenue per Car
Grain & grain products
$
4,187
$
3,710
13
%
$
3,953
$
3,797
4
%
Fertilizer
3,705
3,647
2
3,470
3,427
1
Food & refrigerated
5,409
5,030
8
5,279
5,047
5
Coal & renewables
2,251
1,887
19
2,173
1,926
13
Bulk
3,457
3,139
10
3,305
3,104
6
Industrial chemicals & plastics
3,242
3,125
4
3,207
3,144
2
Metals & minerals
2,659
2,448
9
2,598
2,445
6
Forest products
5,521
5,184
7
5,424
5,269
3
Energy & specialized markets
4,054
3,747
8
3,956
3,780
5
Industrial
3,522
3,331
6
3,467
3,324
4
Automotive
2,576
2,399
7
2,511
2,427
3
Intermodal [a]
1,541
1,284
20
1,403
1,267
11
Premium
1,748
1,497
17
1,601
1,476
8
Average
$
2,686
$
2,341
15
%
$
2,519
$
2,354
7
%
[a]
For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Millions, Except Percentages
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
960
$
1,799
Short-term investments
46
60
Other current assets
2,545
2,355
Investments
2,241
2,164
Properties, net
54,871
54,161
Operating lease assets
1,787
1,610
Other assets
1,075
249
Total assets
$
63,525
$
62,398
Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity
Debt due within one year
$
2,166
$
1,069
Other current liabilities
3,578
3,104
Debt due after one year
27,563
25,660
Operating lease liabilities
1,429
1,283
Deferred income taxes
12,675
12,247
Other long-term liabilities
1,953
2,077
Total liabilities
49,364
45,440
Total common shareholders' equity
14,161
16,958
Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity
$
63,525
$
62,398
Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity
41.9
%
30.5
%
Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)*
16.4
%
13.9
%
*
ROIC is a non-GAAP measure; however, management believes that it is an important measure in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. See page 9 for a reconciliation to GAAP.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
Millions,
Full Year
For the Periods Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Operating Activities
Net income
$
6,523
$
5,349
Depreciation
2,208
2,210
Deferred and other income taxes
154
340
Other - net
147
641
Cash provided by operating activities
9,032
8,540
Investing Activities
Capital investments*
(2,936)
(2,927)
Maturities of short-term investments
94
141
Purchases of short-term investments
(70)
(136)
Other - net
203
246
Cash used in investing activities
(2,709)
(2,676)
Financing Activities
Share repurchase programs
(7,291)
(3,705)
Debt issued
4,201
4,004
Dividends paid
(2,800)
(2,626)
Debt repaid
(1,299)
(2,053)
Net issuance of commercial paper
325
(127)
Debt exchange
(270)
(328)
Other - net
(24)
(67)
Cash used in financing activities
(7,158)
(4,902)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
(835)
962
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
1,818
856
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Year
$
983
$
1,818
Free Cash Flow**
Cash provided by operating activities
$
9,032
$
8,540
Cash used in investing activities
(2,709)
(2,676)
Dividends paid
(2,800)
(2,626)
Free cash flow
$
3,523
$
3,238
*
Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $34 million in 2021 and $38 million in 2020.
**
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)
4th Quarter
Full Year
For the Periods Ended December 31,
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
Operating/Performance Statistics
Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)
197
223
(12)
%
203
221
(8)
%
Average train speed (miles per hour) *
24.2
26.1
(7)
24.6
25.9
(5)
Average terminal dwell time (hours) *
24.4
22.4
9
23.7
22.7
4
Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)
129
142
(9)
133
137
(3)
Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)
209,970
202,844
4
817,919
771,765
6
Train length (feet)
9,319
9,154
2
9,334
8,798
6
Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)
78
83
(5)
pts
73
81
(8)
pts
Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)
58
74
(16)
pts
63
71
(8)
pts
Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)
1,046
1,032
1
1,038
947
10
Total employees (average)
29,989
29,753
1
29,905
30,960
(3)
Locomotive Fuel Statistics
Average fuel price per gallon consumed
$
2.53
$
1.45
74
%
$
2.23
$
1.50
49
%
Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)
228
222
3
888
849
5
Fuel consumption rate**
1.088
1.092
-
1.086
1.100
(1)
Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)
Grain & grain products
21,656
21,591
-
%
79,520
71,979
10
%
Fertilizer
3,185
2,932
9
12,387
12,024
3
Food & refrigerated
4,651
4,662
-
18,475
17,534
5
Coal & renewables
22,795
18,128
26
85,586
76,695
12
Bulk
52,287
47,313
11
195,968
178,232
10
Industrial chemicals & plastics
7,257
7,465
(3)
30,048
28,095
7
Metals & minerals
8,611
7,091
21
32,993
28,562
16
Forest products
6,458
6,206
4
25,863
23,527
10
Energy & specialized markets
9,420
9,200
2
37,902
36,527
4
Industrial
31,746
29,962
6
126,806
116,711
9
Automotive
3,830
4,337
(12)
14,879
14,835
-
Intermodal
16,977
19,854
(14)
73,620
75,198
(2)
Premium
20,807
24,191
(14)
88,499
90,033
(2)
Total
104,840
101,466
3
%
411,273
384,976
7
%
*
Surface Transportation Board reported performance measures.
**
Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
2021
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Full Year
Operating Revenues
Freight revenues
$
4,649
$
5,132
$
5,166
$
5,297
$
20,244
Other
352
372
400
436
1,560
Total operating revenues
5,001
5,504
5,566
5,733
21,804
Operating Expenses
Compensation and benefits
1,026
1,022
1,040
1,070
4,158
Depreciation
549
550
553
556
2,208
Fuel
411
497
544
597
2,049
Purchased services and materials
490
478
510
538
2,016
Equipment and other rents
212
200
217
230
859
Other
320
284
270
302
1,176
Total operating expenses
3,008
3,031
3,134
3,293
12,466
Operating Income
1,993
2,473
2,432
2,440
9,338
Other income
51
125
38
83
297
Interest expense
(290)
(282)
(290)
(295)
(1,157)
Income before income taxes
1,754
2,316
2,180
2,228
8,478
Income taxes
(413)
(518)
(507)
(517)
(1,955)
Net Income
$
1,341
$
1,798
$
1,673
$
1,711
$
6,523
Share and Per Share
Earnings per share - basic
$
2.01
$
2.73
$
2.58
$
2.67
$
9.98
Earnings per share - diluted
$
2.00
$
2.72
$
2.57
$
2.66
$
9.95
Weighted average number of shares - basic
667.6
658.5
648.7
640.4
653.8
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
669.2
660.1
650.3
642.1
655.4
Dividends declared per share
$
0.97
$
1.07
$
1.07
$
1.18
$
4.29
Operating Ratio
60.1
%
55.1
%
56.3
%
57.4
%
57.2
%
Effective Tax Rate
23.5
%
22.4
%
23.3
%
23.2
%
23.1
%
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)
2021
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Full Year
Freight Revenues (Millions)
Grain & grain products
$
766
$
795
$
731
$
889
$
3,181
Fertilizer
170
179
172
176
697
Food & refrigerated
235
251
253
259
998
Coal & renewables
341
423
531
485
1,780
Bulk
1,512
1,648
1,687
1,809
6,656
Industrial chemicals & plastics
435
498
503
507
1,943
Metals & minerals
375
467
488
481
1,811
Forest products
316
348
342
351
1,357
Energy & specialized markets
530
546
578
558
2,212
Industrial
1,656
1,859
1,911
1,897
7,323
Automotive
447
428
417
469
1,761
Intermodal
1,034
1,197
1,151
1,122
4,504
Premium
1,481
1,625
1,568
1,591
6,265
Total
$
4,649
$
5,132
$
5,166
5,297
20,244
Revenue Carloads (Thousands)
Grain & grain products
203
204
185
213
805
Fertilizer
44
54
55
48
201
Food & refrigerated
45
48
48
48
189
Coal & renewables
174
198
232
215
819
Bulk
466
504
520
524
2,014
Industrial chemicals & plastics
140
156
153
157
606
Metals & minerals
146
182
188
181
697
Forest products
60
64
63
63
250
Energy & specialized markets
139
138
145
137
559
Industrial
485
540
549
538
2,112
Automotive
180
173
166
182
701
Intermodal [a]
796
878
809
728
3,211
Premium
976
1,051
975
910
3,912
Total
1,927
2,095
2,044
1,972
8,038
Average Revenue per Car
Grain & grain products
$
3,782
$
3,894
$
3,937
$
4,187
$
3,953
Fertilizer
3,852
3,304
3,125
3,705
3,470
Food & refrigerated
5,234
5,226
5,246
5,409
5,279
Coal & renewables
1,958
2,134
2,298
2,251
2,173
Bulk
3,246
3,266
3,244
3,457
3,305
Industrial chemicals & plastics
3,113
3,189
3,277
3,242
3,207
Metals & minerals
2,563
2,569
2,596
2,659
2,598
Forest products
5,244
5,463
5,457
5,521
5,424
Energy & specialized markets
3,828
3,944
3,996
4,054
3,956
Industrial
3,417
3,442
3,482
3,522
3,467
Automotive
2,485
2,479
2,500
2,576
2,511
Intermodal [a]
1,299
1,363
1,424
1,541
1,403
Premium
1,517
1,547
1,608
1,748
1,601
Average
$
2,413
$
2,449
$
2,528
$
2,686
$
2,519
[a]
For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP
Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*
Millions, Except Ratios
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
for the Twelve Months Ended
2021
2020
2019
Net income
$
6,523
$
5,349
$
5,919
Add:
Income tax expense/(benefit)
1,955
1,631
1,828
Depreciation
2,208
2,210
2,216
Interest expense
1,157
1,141
1,050
EBITDA
$
11,843
$
10,331
$
11,013
Adjustments:
Other income, net
(297)
(287)
(243)
Interest on operating lease liabilities**
56
59
68
Adjusted EBITDA
$
11,602
$
10,103
$
10,838
Debt
$
29,729
$
26,729
$
25,200
Operating lease liabilities
1,759
1,604
1,833
Unfunded/(funded) pension and other postretirement benefits,
net of tax cost/(benefit) of ($21), $195, and $124
(72)
637
400
Adjusted debt
$
31,416
$
28,970
$
27,433
Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA
2.7
2.9
2.5
Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2021
2020
2019
Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA
2.7
2.9
2.5
Factors Affecting Comparability:
Brazos yard impairment [a]
N/A
(0.1)
N/A
Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*
2.7
2.8
2.5
[a]
Adjustments remove the impact of $209 million from net income and $69 million from income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2020. See page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP.
*
Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and other postretirement benefit obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA are considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides reconciliations from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At December 31, 2021, 2020, and 2019, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.2%, 3.7% and 3.7%, respectively.
**
Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP
Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity
Millions, Except Percentages
2021
2020
2019
Net income
$
6,523
$
5,349
$
5,919
Average equity
$
15,560
$
17,543
$
19,276
Return on average common shareholders' equity
41.9%
30.5%
30.7%
Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)*
Millions, Except Percentages
2021
2020
2019
Net income
$
6,523
$
5,349
$
5,919
Interest expense
1,157
1,141
1,050
Interest on average operating lease liabilities
54
64
76
Taxes on interest
(280)
(282)
(266)
Net operating profit after taxes as adjusted
$
7,454
$
6,272
$
6,779
Average equity
$
15,560
$
17,543
$
19,276
Average debt
28,229
25,965
23,796
Average operating lease liabilities
1,682
1,719
2,052
Average invested capital as adjusted
$
45,471
$
45,227
$
45,124
Return on invested capital as adjusted
16.4%
13.9%
15.0%
Comparable Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (Comparable ROIC)*
2021
2020
2019
Return on invested capital as adjusted
16.4%
13.9%
15.0%
Factors Affecting Comparability:
Brazos yard impairment [a]
N/A
0.4
N/A
Comparable return on invested capital as adjusted
16.4%
14.3%
15.0%
[a]
Adjustments remove the impact of $209 million from both net income for the year ended and shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2020. See page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP.
*
ROIC and comparable ROIC are considered non-GAAP financial measures by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. In addition, we currently use ROIC as a performance criterion in determining certain elements of equity compensation for our executives. ROIC and comparable ROIC should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is return on average common shareholders' equity. The tables above provide reconciliations from return on average common shareholders' equity to ROIC and comparable ROIC. At December 31, 2021, 2020, and 2019, the incremental borrowing rate on operating leases was 3.2%, 3.7% and 3.7%, respectively.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP
Financial Performance*
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages
Reported results
Brazos Yard
Adjusted results
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
(GAAP)
Impairment
(non-GAAP)
Operating expense
$
3,135
$
(278)
$
2,857
Operating income
2,006
278
2,284
Income taxes
413
69
482
Net income
1,380
209
1,589
Diluted EPS
2.05
0.31
2.36
Operating ratio
61.0
%
(5.4)
pts
55.6
%
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages
Reported results
Brazos Yard
Adjusted results
(GAAP)
Impairment
(non-GAAP)
For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Operating expense
$
11,699
$
(278)
$
11,421
Operating income
7,834
278
8,112
Income taxes
1,631
69
1,700
Net income
5,349
209
5,558
Diluted EPS
7.88
0.31
8.19
Operating ratio
59.9
%
(1.4)
pts
58.5
%
As of December 31, 2020
Shareholders' equity
$
16,958
$
209
$
17,167
*
The above tables reconcile our results for the three-months and year ended December 31, 2020, and as of December 31, 2020, to adjust results that exclude the impact of certain items identified as affecting comparability. We use adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted operating ratio, and adjusted shareholders' equity, as applicable, among other measures, to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating results of our business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, operating expense, operating income, income taxes, net income, diluted EPS, operating ratio, and shareholders' equity as indicators of operating performance.
