Teamsters Locals 200 and 344 Endorse Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic for Mayor of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic is proud to announce she has been endorsed by Teamsters Local Union 200 and Teamsters Local 344.

"Milwaukee workers deserve respect and dignity. No one who works full-time should ever be in poverty," said Dimitrijevic. "As Mayor, I will fight for our organized labor, protect the right of workers to organize, and ensure every worker is paid a living wage."

"We stand by Marina in her campaign for Mayor because she shares our values and commitment to working families, fair wages and working conditions, and a better Milwaukee," said Bill Carroll, President of the Teamsters Joint Council 39 and Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 344. "Marina has a consistent track record of fighting for the working class, which translates to a strong community."

"As the daughter of an immigrant, Marina knows the value of hard work and that hard work should pay. We know we can count on Marina to stand with us," said Tim Pinter, President of Teamsters Local 200.

Dimitrijevic's endorsement by Teamsters Local Union 200 and Teamsters Local Union 344 adds to her continued support from organized labor, including a previous endorsement from American Federation for Teachers 212, Milwaukee Area Technical College.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Teamsters Local 200 and 344 represent more than 3,500 working families who reside in the City of Milwaukee. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

