Symbridge Joins BankProv's ProvXchange™ Network

Symbridge is fully integrated with ProvXchanges' API, completing its first send through the network with an institutional counterparty.

"We are delighted to partner with BankProv to enhance our user's experience," said Alexander Kravets, CEO of Symbridge. "Through this partnership, our client base of institutions and accredited investors will integrate well with the Bank's specialty offerings, and we feel they will benefit from BankProv's industry-leading API functionality. This strong partnership is a natural fit for us, helping us to continue to grow."

ProvXchange enables BankProv clients to transfer between their accounts and the accounts of other BankProv clients in real-time without the delays of traditional payment rails. Using the bank's APIs, clients can also get up-to-date, accurate information on their accounts to effectively maintain receivable and payables, and easily maximize business productivity.

"We are excited to announce Symbridge has joined our ProvXchange network," said Dave Mansfield, CEO of BankProv. "We built the ProvXchange network to better meet the needs of this community and we look forward to supporting Symbridge's growth," he said.

About Symbridge

Greenwich, Connecticut-based Symbridge is ushering in a new era of finance. Focused on meeting the needs of institutional and accredited investors, Symbridge's trading solutions and ecosystem provide access to a wide range of digital assets. Symbridge seeks to provide investors with secure, reliable, and transparent platform, enabling them to trade quickly and with confidence.

About BankProv

BankProv, legally operating as The Provident Bank, is a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC). BankProv is a future-ready commercial bank for corporate clients, specializing in offering adaptive and technology-first banking solutions to niche markets, including cryptocurrency, renewable energy, fin-tech and enterprise value lending with a focus on search fund loans. We are committed to offering state-of-the-art APIs (application programming interfaces) for all business clients and BaaS (Bank as a Service) partners. Through our offerings, BankProv insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information, visit bankprov.com.

