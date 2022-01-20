PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot Pet Insurance shares inspirational success stories from top service dog organizations around the world. Proud supporter of service animals and the organizations that train them, Spot is honored to shine a spotlight on some of the four-legged heroes making a difference in the lives of people with mental, physical or emotional disabilities.

Read the full article, Superdogs, To The Rescue! on the official Spot Pet Insurance website. Dogs' ability to provide unconditional companionship is well-known, but their profound impact on a human's wellbeing is sometimes overlooked. More than just companions, dogs are capable of maintaining life-changing and life-saving roles when trained as service animals. To show their appreciation for these remarkable canines, Spot has shared an in-depth guide on their website to answer everything from 'What is a Service Dog?' to 'What are the Best Breeds for Service Dogs?'

The Superdogs, To The Rescue! service dog article feature is complete with heartwarming success stories provided courtesy of top service dog organizations in the country, seen below.

About Guide Dogs of America

Guide Dogs of America (GDA) connects highly-skilled guide dogs with individuals who are blind or visually impaired. GDA trainers are praised for their attention to each dog's personality and unique characteristics, ensuring that the canine is paired with the right partner.

About Early Alert Canines

Early Alert Canines (EAC) improves the health and safety of people with insulin-dependent diabetes through partnerships with certified low blood sugar alert dogs. They train and provide Medical Alert Service Dogs to insulin-dependent diabetics who need them.

About 4 Paws for Ability

4 Paws for Ability is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that enriches the lives of children and adults with disabilities by the training and placement of quality, task trained service dogs to provide increased independence for the partner and assistance to their families.

About Can Do Canines

Can Do Canines (CDC) provides specially trained dogs to clients with mobility challenges, hearing loss or deafness, seizure disorders, diabetes, or childhood autism. The nonprofit organization is one of only two Minnesota-based assistance dog organizations that is an accredited member of Assistance Dogs International.

About Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs (GAMSD) is a non-profit organization that rescues, raises, and trains dogs who provide individualized medical services to individuals living with disabilities. GAMSD service dogs have been trained to improve the lives of people battling PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, seizures, mobility issues and more.

About America's VetDogs

America's VetDogs (AVD) specializes in training service and guide dogs to meet the needs of veterans living with disabilities related to physical injuries, PTSD, hearing and vision loss, seizures and other conditions resulting from military service. AVD proudly supports those who have honorably served the United States of America.

