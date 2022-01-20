Shoplazza Completes C1 Financing of $150 Million with its Advanced Technology and Global Popularity

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoplazza ("the Company"), a leading global e-commerce Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, announced the closing of its $150 million Series C1 financing. The investment was led by Softbank Vision Fund 2, with participation from new investors Chimera, Stepstone and existing investors Sky 9, Sequoia China, Qianhai FoF and Elegrace.

Funds raised will be dedicated to investment in the areas of R&D and talent acquisition. As Shoplazza continues to cultivate its developer and vendor ecosystem, it also aims to accelerate the growth of its merchant base in North America and Europe. By establishing a strong presence in the global market, the Company is well positioned to become a SaaS pioneer in decentralized DTC e-commerce.

Shoplazza Completes C1 Financing with its Advanced Technology and Global Popularity

"Shoplazza will always be merchant-focused, creating value by helping our clients globalize and scale up their online presence while providing outstanding customer service," said Jeff Li, Founder and CEO of Shoplazza. "We adhere to the concept of Open to More for enrolling more developers and vendors onto our platform to further diversify the products and services we offer and thereby realizing a win-win scenario for all parties involved."

"Shoplazza has built an extensive tech platform for DTC e-commerce providing easy-to-use site-building tools and a systematic management platform for global merchants, thereby pushing the online-offline development of global trade," added Dr. Eric Chen, Managing Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers. "We are pleased to support Shoplazza in providing convenient and comprehensive products and services for the globalization of different brands, and we look forward to its continuous development of technologies and applications within the flourishing cross-border e-commerce market."

Through continuous investment in R&D, The Company has established its own technological advantage with server nodes globally recognized for quick response, distributed computing and high concurrency, serving as a benchmark for the industry worldwide. Meanwhile, Shoplazza has partnered with Meta (formerly Facebook), Google, PayPal, Klarna, Worldpay, Checkout.com, Cloudflare, Amazon Web Service and other leading tech companies to provide one-stop solutions for merchants.

Shoplazza emphasizes the developer-application ecosystem and has partnered with over 500 high-quality developers and service vendors in the areas of marketing, payment, logistics, warehousing, supply chain, ERP, and more.

Shoplazza was awarded the Best Shopping Cart Partner of 2020 by PayPal and 2021 China Enterprise Technology 50 by Forbes.

