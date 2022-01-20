Republic Capital Represents Reilly Financial Advisors in Transaction with Creative Planning Registered Investment Advisor Firm founded in 1999 has $2 Billion in AUM

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group congratulates its client Reilly Financial Advisors ("Reilly") with $2 billion in AUM, on its transaction with Creative Planning Inc. ("Creative Planning"), one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA").

"The speed at which Republic brought us several high-quality opportunities was shocking."

At Reilly Financial Advisors, wealth management is at the center of their many offerings. In addition to offering comprehensive financial planning, Reilly also specializes in corporate retirement plans and working with international clientele. For founders Frank and Don Reilly, the importance of creating a business clients felt like they could trust, and where employees genuinely enjoyed working, was paramount.

"The speed at which Republic brought us several high-quality opportunities was shocking. In addition, their calm, clear strategy and guidance in negotiations was invaluable," said Frank Reilly, founder of Reilly Financial Advisors.

"Creative Planning and Reilly Financial Advisors are an excellent match. Don and Frank have built a great firm and serve clients extremely well. It's exciting to be part of the coming together of two great firms," said John Langston, Managing Partner of Republic Capital Group.

"Reilly's strong company values, philanthropic efforts, and commitment to their clients were three of the main reasons why we at Creative Planning were drawn to them as business partners," said Creative Planning Chief Executive Officer Peter Mallouk. "We are excited to bring the entirety of the Reilly team into the fold as we continue to expand our practice and brand."

"I could not have asked for a better business partner than Creative Planning for a few key reasons: their similar business practices and culture, their enhanced—and extremely robust—client service offerings, and their greatly expanded opportunity for employee growth," said Reilly Financial Advisors President, Frank Reilly. "Simply put, I wanted someone who would prioritize the same level of care for both our clients and employees as the Reilly family has for the last 22 years."

Republic Capital Group acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Reilly Financial Advisors on the transaction.

