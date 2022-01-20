MRI Software Acquires Angus Systems, a Toronto-Based Provider of Building Operations Management Software

Platform Provides Centralized Operational Control and Information Visibility for Building Owners, Tenants, Property Managers, and Service Providers

SOLON, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software , a global leader in real estate software, has acquired Angus Systems, a Toronto-based provider of enterprise-class building operations management software for commercial real estate owners and operators. Complementing the company's existing facilities management (FM) solutions with an enhanced breadth and depth of functionality, Angus Systems expands MRI's ability to support clients embracing digital transformation and managing ever-changing work environments amid the ongoing pandemic. This transaction closely follows MRI's August acquisition of FSI, a U.K.-based provider of FM software.

Angus Systems serves more than 700 customers, and its platform, Angus AnyWhere®, is used to manage 2.7 billion square feet of property across North America. The solution encompasses service management, access control, and tenant experience, delivering centralized control and information across work orders, credentialing, touchless entry, amenity services, and building communications. Bringing more than 120 team members to the MRI family, the acquisition reaffirms MRI's commitment to the Canadian market and enhances the company's local presence and support.

"The employee, tenant and resident experience is central to our desire to make the world a better place to live, work and play," says Saurabh Abhyankar, MRI's chief product officer. "Angus Anywhere, with its leading work order management and mobility capabilities, adds to our FM solutions suite to allow our clients to run more efficient buildings, provide people with better on-site experiences, and ensure a more sustainable future."

Landlords and corporations across a wide range of industries and geographies are implementing return-to-office initiatives or hybrid work arrangements. Technology plays a key role in addressing new standards for health, safety, and compliance, as well as demands for digital, data-driven building operations and enhanced tenant experience. Modern, purpose-built platforms like Angus AnyWhere support all of these needs, unifying owners, tenants, vendors, and technicians under one system.

Angus Systems' solutions enable organizations to:

Save time and money through automation: streamline manual processes and communicate with building stakeholders in real time, increasing efficiencies and supporting operational, financial, and cultural resilience across the workplace

Heighten safety and security : establish comprehensive access control and visitor management, both of which are essential tools in the ongoing pandemic

Enhance the tenant experience: engage with the building community and better manage building services and amenities, which many tenants now expect from their office environments

Enjoy flexibility: integrate easily with other products across the CRE tech stack

Access from anywhere: leverage the mobile-powered, cloud-based platform in the field, in the office, and outside the workplace

Improve decision-making with better data: automate data compilation to monitor, track, and optimize operations and performance

"The time is right to enable future growth, and we could not be more excited about this next step in our journey," says Chris Gale, president and chief executive officer of Angus Systems. "MRI's commitment to innovation and client success mirrors our own, and I'm confident they'll be a great partner to not only carry our legacy forward, but take it to the next level. We're excited to introduce our solutions to this growing and thriving community."

In addition to expanded support and development resources, Angus Systems clients will be able to take advantage of a broad portfolio of complementary solutions, including energy and property management products, to help their businesses thrive. MRI will continue to support Angus Systems' customers without interruption.

