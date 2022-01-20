MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Another Record Year

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported record net income of $22.2 million for 2021. Year-end results represent:

12.38% return on average equity

1.32% return on average assets

$2.65 per share of common stock (basic and diluted)

$20.94 per common share tangible book value

Going forward, the Company's balance sheet is positioned to respond well in a rising interest rate environment.

Net interest income of $53.5 million is up over 16% from last year. Steady loan rates and reduced funding costs propelled the net interest margin higher by 40 basis points to 3.61% in December 2021, versus 3.21% a year earlier. The Company's efficiency ratio remains solid at 55%.

"Going forward, the Company's balance sheet is positioned to respond well in a rising interest rate environment," said Tom Chmelik, CFO and Senior Executive VP of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "When the Federal Reserve initiates a rate increase, it should have a positive impact on the Company's earnings."

The portfolio of hotel loans continues to perform well, and asset quality remains pristine – as nonperforming assets represent a mere 0.05% of total assets.

The loan portfolio grew 4.1% in 2021. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, originations of $526 million were offset by paydowns and sales of $364 million. Paydowns in 2021 were significantly higher than normal, which was anticipated after the much lower than normal paydowns experienced in 2020. The balance of PPP loans at year-end was $58 million.

Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 38% of the $1.4 billion in total deposits, and 77% of total deposits are core deposits.

"The team committed significant time and energy to helping our customers navigate the PPP debt forgiveness process," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "While this is core to relationship banking, it was counter-productive to balance sheet growth in the short-run. We are very pleased to see the return of robust demand for traditional loans as businesses regain their footing and turn to us to support their growth."

The Company is also mapping out strategic initiatives in other areas. On October 25, 2021, the Company unveiled Avenu™ - its Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform for fintechs. Avenu™ is a proprietary solution purpose built for its fintech partners. With Avenu™, fintech's can be up-and-running as quickly as 60 days. The Company is planning to go live with Avenu™ in the third quarter of 2022. If you are a fintech looking to add payments and deposits to your solution, go to Avenu.bank and join the queue today.

"The solution that the Avenu™ team is developing will be transformational for the Company and the fintech community," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We're demystifying the banking process by offering fintechs modern API connectivity to our robust fintech core. We're also providing a purpose-built training program on banking and compliance that will bring the fintech's team up-to-speed on all they need to know to operate in this space. The net result for the Company should be a significant increase in low-cost deposits and a new source for fee income."

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO

(703) 481-4567

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands, except share data)





December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS







































Cash and cash equivalents







































Cash and due from banks

$ 61,827



$ 67,992



$ 120,121



$ 118,399



$ 75,935

Federal funds sold



31,372





65,725





56,164





51,598





31,593

Total cash and cash equivalents



93,199





133,717





176,285





169,997





107,528

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



99,913





171,603





165,791





180,028





147,414

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value



20,349





21,148





21,181





21,449





22,520

Restricted equity securities, at cost



15,609





9,972





9,994





9,642





4,616

Loans held for sale



—





—





—





—





57,006

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $11,697, $11,428, $11,133, $13,215, and $12,877, respectively



1,341,760





1,246,331





1,256,436





1,299,169





1,230,379

Premises and equipment, net



14,863





14,795





13,929





13,975





14,289

Other real estate owned, net



775





1,158





1,158





1,180





1,180

Accrued interest and other receivables



7,701





4,718





8,752





9,349





9,604

Computer software, net of amortization



2,493





1,165





—





—





—

Bank owned life insurance



36,241





35,987





35,736





25,518





25,341

Other assets



14,499





16,605





18,433





12,722





23,288

Total Assets

$ 1,647,402



$ 1,657,199



$ 1,707,695



$ 1,743,029



$ 1,643,165

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Liabilities:







































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 530,678



$ 475,157



$ 486,001



$ 492,463



$ 370,497

Interest bearing DDA deposits



69,232





63,622





68,028





69,180





70,307

Savings and NOW deposits



85,175





79,556





72,353





72,259





74,099

Money market deposits



267,730





310,776





310,303





342,468





426,600

Time deposits



459,148





485,255





528,247





561,772





496,743

Total deposits



1,411,963





1,414,366





1,464,932





1,538,142





1,438,246

Subordinated debt



29,294





40,635





40,576





14,841





14,834

Other liabilities



17,357





18,169





22,559





17,868





22,420

Total Liabilities



1,458,614





1,473,170





1,528,067





1,570,851





1,475,500

Stockholders' Equity:







































Preferred stock



27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263

Common stock



29,466





29,462





29,446





29,437





29,130

Capital surplus



67,668





67,152





66,667





66,233





66,116

Retained earnings



64,194





59,920





55,676





49,090





44,179

Accumulated other comprehensive income



197





232





576





155





977

Total Stockholders' Equity



188,788





184,029





179,628





172,178





167,665

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,647,402



$ 1,657,199



$ 1,707,695



$ 1,743,029



$ 1,643,165



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30,

2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

INTEREST INCOME:























































Interest and fees on loans

$ 61,743



$ 59,634



$ 15,532



$ 15,162



$ 15,257



$ 15,792



$ 15,933

Interest on investment securities



2,322





2,007





610





585





597





530





519

Interest on federal funds sold



134





431





61





38





20





15





15

Total interest income



64,199





62,072





16,203





15,785





15,874





16,337





16,467

INTEREST EXPENSE:























































Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits



229





317





59





60





55





55





108

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



165





221





38





38





47





42





52

Interest on money market deposits



772





2,162





127





148





220





277





418

Interest on time deposits



7,613





12,322





1,574





1,795





1,994





2,250





2,583

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings



—





107





—





—





—





—





—

Interest on subordinated debt



1,884





966





539





541





567





238





240

Total interest expense



10,663





16,095





2,337





2,582





2,883





2,862





3,401

Net interest income



53,536





45,977





13,866





13,203





12,991





13,475





13,066

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



(1,175)





3,610





295





290





(2,080)





320





(2,950)

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses



54,711





42,367





13,571





12,913





15,071





13,155





16,016

NON-INTEREST INCOME:























































Deposit account service charges



2,426





1,916





624





642





621





539





509

Bank owned life insurance income



900





779





253





252





218





177





183

Loan swap fee income



83





3,510





83





—





—





—





833

Net gain on held-to-maturity securities



6





—





3





—





—





3





—

Net gain (loss) on sale of loans



847





33





413





(40)





130





344





—

Other fee income



1,848





1,213





247





632





586





383





378

Total other income



6,110





7,451





1,623





1,486





1,555





1,446





1,903

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:























































Salaries and employee benefits



19,305





17,937





5,029





4,847





4,663





4,767





4,746

Furniture and equipment expenses



2,468





2,128





726





716





500





526





601

Advertising and marketing



1,565





1,003





450





438





402





275





290

Occupancy expenses



1,541





1,270





449





399





387





306





360

Outside services



1,394





959





485





292





280





336





263

Administrative expenses



685





674





192





202





141





150





166

Other operating expenses



5,907





6,287





1,389





1,567





1,500





1,449





1,732

Total other expenses



32,865





30,258





8,720





8,461





7,873





7,809





8,158

Income before income tax expense



27,956





19,560





6,474





5,938





8,753





6,792





9,761

Income tax expense



5,785





3,843





1,660





1,155





1,627





1,342





2,051

Net Income



22,171





15,717





4,814





4,783





7,126





5,450





7,710

Preferred stock dividends



2,156





635





539





539





539





539





635

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 20,015



$ 15,082



$ 4,275



$ 4,244



$ 6,587



$ 4,911



$ 7,075

Net income per common share, basic and diluted

$ 2.65



$ 1.85



$ 0.56



$ 0.56



$ 0.87



$ 0.65



$ 0.92

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,559,310





8,131,334





7,595,062





7,571,214





7,546,452





7,523,547





7,700,470



UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands)





December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020



Percentage Change





$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



$ Amount



% of Total



Last 3 Mos



Last 12 Mos

LOANS:































































Construction and land development loans

$ 337,173





24.8 %

$ 327,004





25.9 %

$ 324,906





26.0 %



3.1 %



3.8 % Residential real estate loans



300,389





22.1 %



223,029





17.6 %



183,531





14.7 %



34.7 %



63.7 % Commercial real estate loans



534,188





39.3 %



494,766





39.1 %



466,898





37.4 %



8.0 %



14.4 % Commercial industrial loans - Other



105,675





7.8 %



102,747





8.1 %



94,847





7.6 %



2.8 %



11.4 % Commercial industrial loans - PPP Loans



58,339





4.3 %



88,534





7.0 %



135,180





10.8 %



-34.1 %



-56.8 % Consumer loans



23,171





1.7 %



27,740





2.3 %



44,073





3.5 %



-16.5 %



-47.4 % Total Gross Loans

$ 1,358,935





100.0 %

$ 1,263,820





100.0 %

$ 1,249,435





100.0 %



7.5 %



8.8 % Less: Allowance for loan losses



(11,697)













(11,428)













(12,877)

























Net deferred loan fees



(5,478)













(6,061)













(6,179)

























Net Loans

$ 1,341,760











$ 1,246,331











$ 1,230,379

























DEPOSITS:































































Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$ 530,678





37.6 %

$ 475,157





33.6 %

$ 370,497





25.8 %



11.7 %



43.2 % Interest-bearing demand deposits:































































Demand deposits



69,232





4.9 %



63,622





4.5 %



70,307





4.9 %



8.8 %



-1.5 % Savings and NOW deposits



85,175





6.0 %



79,556





5.6 %



74,099





5.2 %



7.1 %



14.9 % Money market accounts



270,045





19.1 %



310,776





22.0 %



426,600





29.7 %



-13.1 %



-36.7 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more



285,395





20.2 %



295,454





20.9 %



213,077





14.8 %



-3.4 %



33.9 % Certificates of deposit less than $250,000



171,438





12.2 %



189,801





15.4 %



283,666





19.6 %



-9.7 %



-39.6 % Total Deposits

$ 1,411,963





100.0 %

$ 1,414,366





100.0 %

$ 1,438,246





100.0 %



-0.2 %



-1.8 % BORROWINGS:































































Subordinated debt



29,294





100.0 %



40,635





100.0 %



14,834





100.0 %



-27.9 %



97.5 % Total Borrowings

$ 29,294





100.0 %

$ 40,635





100.0 %

$ 14,834





100.0 %



-27.9 %



97.5 % Total Deposits and Borrowings

$ 1,441,257











$ 1,455,001











$ 1,453,080













-0.9 %



-0.8 %

































































Core customer funding sources (1)

$ 1,108,177





76.9 %

$ 1,097,948





75.5 %

$ 1,046,087





72.0 %



0.9 %



5.9 % Brokered and listing service sources (2)



303,786





21.1 %



316,418





21.7 %



392,159





27.0 %



-4.0 %



-22.5 % Subordinated debt (3)



29,294





2.0 %



40,635





2.8 %



14,834





1.0 %



-27.9 %



97.5 % Total Funding Sources

$ 1,441,257





100.0 %

$ 1,455,001





100.0 %

$ 1,453,080





100.0 %



-0.9 %



-0.8 %





(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the three months ended December 31, 2021



For the three months ended December 31, 2020





Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)

ASSETS:















































Interest earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)(3)

$ 1,203,764



$ 15,532





5.12 %

$ 1,311,726



$ 15,933





4.83 % Investment securities



115,712





610





2.09 %



85,084





519





2.43 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



192,442





61





0.13 %



171,933





15





0.03 % Total interest earning assets

$ 1,511,918



$ 16,203





4.25 %

$ 1,568,743



$ 16,467





4.18 % Other assets



161,136





















71,013

















Total assets

$ 1,673,054



















$ 1,639,756

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 69,532



$ 59





0.34 %

$ 71,906



$ 108





0.60 % Savings and NOW deposits



82,048





38





0.18 %



70,542





52





0.29 % Money market deposit accounts



296,063





127





0.17 %



390,645





418





0.43 % Time deposits



466,190





1,574





1.34 %



509,963





2,583





2.02 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 913,833



$ 1,798





0.78 %

$ 1,043,056



$ 3,161





1.21 % Subordinated debt



40,297





539





5.31 %



14,823





240





6.44 % FHLB borrowings



1





—





—





4,511





—





—

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 954,131



$ 2,337





0.97 %

$ 1,062,390



$ 3,401





1.27 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



532,216





















428,726

















Total liabilities

$ 1,486,347



















$ 1,491,116

















Stockholders' Equity



186,707





















148,043

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,673,054



















$ 1,639,159

















Interest Rate Spread



















3.28 %



















2.91 % Net Interest Income









$ 13,866



















$ 13,066









Net Interest Margin



















3.64 %



















3.31 % Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)



















3.49 %



















3.19 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Includes average PPP balances of $74.1 million, related interest income of approximately $185,000, and $1.0 million in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended December 31, 2021 (3) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the year ended December 31, 2021



For the year ended December 31, 2020





Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yields/ Rate (annualized)

ASSETS:















































Interest earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)(3)

$ 1,165,907



$ 61,743





5.30 %

$ 1,219,525



$ 59,634





4.89 % Investment securities



99,902





2,322





2.32 %



76,414





2,007





2.63 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



216,436





134





0.06 %



135,688





431





0.32 % Total interest earning assets

$ 1,482,245



$ 64,199





4.33 %

$ 1,431,627



$ 62,072





4.34 % Other assets



202,895





















66,561

















Total assets

$ 1,685,140



















$ 1,498,188

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 67,897



$ 229





0.34 %

$ 37,431



$ 317





0.85 % Savings and NOW deposits



74,975





165





0.22 %



66,028





221





0.33 % Money market deposit accounts



333,160





772





0.23 %



314,398





2,162





0.69 % Time deposits



498,001





7,613





1.53 %



535,116





12,322





2.30 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 974,033



$ 8,779





0.90 %

$ 952,973



$ 15,022





1.58 % Subordinated debt



33,953





1,884





5.55 %



14,820





966





6.52 % FHLB borrowings



—





—





—





6,189





107





1.73 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,007,986



$ 10,663





1.06 %

$ 973,982



$ 16,095





1.65 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



498,031





















375,046

















Total liabilities

$ 1,506,017



















$ 1,349,028

















Stockholders' Equity



179,123





















149,160

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,685,140



















$ 1,498,188

















Interest Rate Spread



















3.27 %



















2.69 % Net Interest Income









$ 53,536



















$ 45,977









Net Interest Margin



















3.61 %



















3.21 % Net Interest Margin, excluding PPP loans(4)



















3.48 %



















3.21 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual and loans held for sale (2) Includes average PPP balances of $123.5 million, related interest income of approximately $1.2 million, and $5.0 million in PPP fees recognized for the year ended December 31, 2021 (3) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except per share data)





At or For the Three Months Ended

At or For the Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2021



2020

2021



2020

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding





























Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$ 0.56



$ 0.92

$ 2.65



$ 1.85

Book value per common share

$ 21.27



$ 18.86

$ 21.27



$ 18.86

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$ 20.94



$ 18.86

$ 20.94



$ 18.86

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,595,062





7,700,470



7,559,310





8,131,334

Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,595,781





7,443,842



7,595,781





7,443,842

Performance Ratios





























Return on average assets (annualized)



1.14 %



1.88 %

1.32 %



1.05 % Return on average assets, excluding impact of PPP loans (annualized)(2)



0.90 %



1.61 %

1.02 %



0.87 % Return on average equity (annualized)



10.23 %



18.44 %

12.38 %



10.54 % Return on average common equity (annualized)



10.63 %



20.05 %

13.18 %



10.68 % Yield on earning assets (annualized)



4.25 %



4.18 %

4.33 %



4.34 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



0.97 %



1.27 %

1.06 %



1.65 % Net interest spread



3.28 %



2.91 %

3.27 %



2.69 % Net interest margin (annualized)



3.64 %



3.31 %

3.61 %



3.21 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)



3.49 %



3.19 %

3.48 %



3.21 % Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.38 %



0.46 %

0.36 %



0.50 % Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.07 %



1.99 %

1.95 %



2.02 % Efficiency ratio(3)



56.31 %



54.50 %

55.10 %



56.67 % Asset Quality





























Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



367.88 %



365.80 %

367.88 %



365.80 % Construction loans to total capital (5)



148.30 %



171.42 %

148.30 %



171.42 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans



0.01 %



0.01 %

0.01 %



0.01 % Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.00 %

0.00 %



0.00 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.01 %

0.00 %



0.01 % Other real estate owned

$ 775



$ 1,180

$ 775



$ 1,180

Non-performing assets

$ 775



$ 1,330

$ 775



$ 1,330

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.05 %



0.08 %

0.05 %



0.08 % Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans(2)



0.05 %



0.09 %

0.05 %



0.09 % Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans



0.86 %



1.03 %

0.86 %



1.03 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans(2)



0.90 %



1.16 %

0.90 %



1.16 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets



15.09





9.68



15.09





9.68

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 26



$ (1,480)

$ 5



$ 317

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



0.01 %



(0.45) %

0.00 %



0.03 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(2)



0.01 %



(0.51) %

0.00 %



0.03 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)





























Total risk-based capital ratio



16.06 %



14.60 %

16.06 %



14.60 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



15.23 %



13.61 %

15.23 %



13.61 % Leverage ratio



12.89 %



10.78 %

12.89 %



10.78 % Common equity tier 1 ratio



15.23 %



13.61 %

15.23 %



13.61 % Other information





























Closing stock price

$ 24.59



$ 16.91

$ 24.59



$ 16.91

Equity / assets



11.46 %



10.20 %

11.46 %



10.20 % Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans(2)



11.88 %



11.12 %

11.88 %



11.12 % Average equity / average assets



11.16 %



9.96 %

10.63 %



10.00 % Average equity / average assets, less average PPP loans(2)



11.68 %



11.29 %

11.47 %



10.80 % Number of full time equivalent employees



138





126



138





126

# Full service branch offices



6





7



6





7







(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2021 are preliminary (2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income (4) Commercial real estate includes non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital (5) Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars In thousands)





For the three months ended December 31,



For the year ended December 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact































Loans held for investment (GAAP)

$ 1,358,935



$ 1,249,435



$ 1,358,935



$ 1,249,435

Less: PPP loans



58,339





135,180





58,339





135,180

Loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$ 1,300,596



$ 1,114,255



$ 1,300,596



$ 1,114,255



































Average loans held for investment (GAAP)

$ 1,203,764



$ 1,311,726



$ 1,165,907



$ 1,219,525

Less: Average PPP loans



74,064





157,787





123,538





116,690

Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

$ 1,129,700



$ 1,153,939



$ 1,042,369





1,102,835



















For the three months ended December 31,



For the year ended December 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Net interest margin adjustment































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 13,866



$ 13,066



$ 53,536



$ 45,977

Less: PPP fees recognized



1,015





1,363





4,973





2,598

Less: PPP interest income earned



185





394





1,235





1,167

Net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)



12,666





11,309





47,328





42,212



































Average interest earning assets (GAAP)



1,511,918





1,568,743





1,482,245





1,431,627

Less: average PPP loans



74,064





157,787





123,538





116,690

Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



1,437,854





1,410,956





1,358,707





1,314,937



































Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.64 %



3.31 %



3.61 %



3.21 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



3.49 %



3.19 %



3.48 %



3.21 %

















For the three months ended December 31,



For the year ended December 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Total asset adjustment































Total assets (GAAP)

$ 1,647,402



$ 1,643,165



$ 1,647,402



$ 1,643,165

Less: PPP loans



58,339





135,180





58,339





135,180

Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,589,063





1,507,985





1,589,063





1,507,985



































Total equity (GAAP)



188,788





167,665





188,788





167,665

Equity / assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



11.88 %



11.12 %



11.88 %



11.12 %

































Average asset adjustment































Average assets (GAAP)



1,673,054





1,639,756





1,685,140





1,498,188

Less: average PPP loans



74,064





157,787





123,538





116,690

Total average assets, excluding average PPP loans



1,598,990





1,481,969





1,561,602





1,381,498



































Total average equity (GAAP)



186,707





167,288





179,123





149,160

Average equity / average assets, excluding average PPP loans (non-GAAP)



11.68 %



11.29 %



11.47 %



10.80 %

















For the three months ended December 31,



For the year ended December 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Return on Average Assets, adjusted































Net income (GAAP)

$ 4,814



$ 7,710



$ 22,171



$ 15,717

Less: PPP fees recognized



1,015





1,363





4,973





2,598

Less: PPP interest income earned



185





394





1,235





1,167

Net income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP)



3,614





5,953





15,963





11,952



































Average total assets



1,673,054





1,639,756





1,685,140





1,498,188

Less: average PPP loans



74,064





157,787





123,538





116,690

Average total assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



1,598,990





1,481,969





1,561,602





1,381,498

Return on average assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



0.90 %



1.61 %



1.02 %



0.87 %

















For the three months ended December 31,



For the year ended December 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Nonperforming Assets to total assets, adjusted































Total nonperforming assets (GAAP)

$ 775



$ 1,330



$ 775



$ 1,330



































Total assets (GAAP)



1,647,402





1,643,165





1,647,402





1,643,165

Less: PPP loans



58,339





135,180





58,339





135,180

Total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,589,063





1,507,985





1,589,063





1,507,985

Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



0.05 %



0.09 %



0.05 %



0.09 %

















For the three months ended December 31,



For the year ended December 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Allowance for loan losses, adjusted































Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)

$ 11,697



$ 12,877



$ 11,697



$ 12,877



































Total gross loans (GAAP)



1,358,935





1,249,435





1,358,935





1,249,435

Less: PPP loans



58,339





135,180





58,339





135,180

Total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,300,596





1,114,255





1,300,596





1,114,255

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)



0.90 %



1.16 %



0.90 %



1.16 %



For the three months ended December 31,



For the year ended December 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Net charge-offs to average loans, adjusted































Total net charge-offs (recoveries) (GAAP)

$ 26





(1,480)



$ 5



$ 317



































Total average gross loans (GAAP)



1,203,764





1,311,726





1,165,907





1,219,525

Less: average PPP loans



74,064





157,787





123,538





116,690

Total average gross loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1,129,700





1,153,939





1,042,369





1,102,835

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans, excluding PPP (annualized) (non-GAAP)



0.01 %



(0.51) %



0.00 %



0.03 %

















For the three months ended December 31,



For the year ended December 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020

Stockholders equity, adjusted































Total common stockholders equity

$ 161,525





140,402



$ 161,525



$ 140,402

Less: intangible assets



2,493





—





2,493





—

Tangible common stockholders equity



159,032





140,402





159,032





140,402



































Shares outstanding



7,595,781





7,443,842





7,595,781





7,443,842

Tangible book value per common share

$ 20.94



$ 18.86



$ 20.94



$ 18.86

















