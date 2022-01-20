Loomis AB to publish Full-year Report on February 3, 2022

SOLNA, Sweden, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB will publish the Full-year Report 2021 on Thursday February 3, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. (CET).

8.00 a.m. (CET) - Report release

The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se) and will automatically be published on www.loomis.com when released.

8:30 a.m. (CET) - Presentation slides available

For presentation slides, go to www.loomis.com and choose "Financial presentation".

9.00 a.m. (CET) – Telephone conference and audio cast

Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference where Loomis President & CEO Patrik Andersson, CFO Kristian Ackeby and CIRO Anders Haker will present the report and answer questions.



To follow the conference call via telephone and participate in Q&A session please call (local call);

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 9268

USA: +1 631 913 1422

Sweden: +46 8 566 427 04, PIN: 14006042#

The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Loomis' website.

To follow the audio cast, please follow this link. The link is also available at our website, www.loomis.com (follow "Financial presentation").

Recorded version

A recorded version of the audio cast will be available at www.loomis.com (follow "Financial presentation") after the telephone conference.

January 20, 2022

CONTACT:

Anders Haker

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Mobile: +1 281 795 8580

E-mail: anders.haker@loomis.com

