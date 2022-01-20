Grammer Professional Driver selected to America's Road Team Captains

COLUMBUS, Ind., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammer Logistics (www.grammerlogistics.com) ("Grammer" or the "Company"), a leading chemicals, industrial gases and hazardous materials transportation and logistics firm, announced today that professional driver James Ellis has been selected as a 2022-2023 America's Road Team Captain, through the American Trucking Association (www.ata.com). In the position he will serve as a trucking industry ambassador, traveling the country to expand the message of safe driving while teaching about attractive employment opportunities in the trucking industry.

James Ellis was selected as one of only 22 professional truck drivers in the nation. The drivers were chosen for this honor based on their knowledge of the industry, ability to serve as ambassadors to future generations of drivers and exceptional safe driving records. The appointment continues a long-standing legacy of leadership in the American Trucking Industry of Grammer Logistics, its founder and past chairman Shorty Whittington and his son, Grammer Vice President of Legislative Affairs, John Whittington.

"James Ellis is a shining example of a professional driver, and we are extremely proud of him for being selected to this position of leadership. It is critical that we continue to educate and engage with the public on opportunities in transportation. We thank James and all of the captains for their service and passion for our industry," said George Gerth, Grammer's Senior Vice President of Risk, Talent & Safety.

With more than 20 terminal locations across the United States, Grammer Logistics specializes in safe and reliable logistics solutions across various chemical market segments. The Company's safety culture meticulously maintained equipment, and expansive network of terminals, transload locations, and maintenance facilities have created a best-in-class foundation of operational excellence. Grammer is now focused on expanding its commercial strategy to meet the expanding needs of its customers.

About Grammer Logistics

Grammer Logistics (www.grammerlogistics.com) is recognized as the premier provider of safe, dependable bulk hazardous chemicals transportation services in the United States. Grammer's excellent record of safety and solutions focused approach to business has allowed the company to cultivate longstanding relationships with its client partners. The company has more than 20 facilities strategically located near major chemical production hubs across the United States, including 350 tractors, 850 specialty trailers and over 500 drivers and owner-operators serving over 500 diverse shippers across the Ammonia, LP Gas, Nitric Acid, NGLs, and General Chemical markets.

Contact:

Caroline Luz

Lambert & Co.

203-656-2829

cluz@lambert.com

View original content:

SOURCE Grammer Logistics