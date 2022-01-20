Eduardo Cukier Joins Olshan as Partner and Chair of Tax Practice

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the United States, announced today that Eduardo Cukier has joined the firm as a Partner and Chair of the firm's Tax Practice. Cukier brings over two decades of experience advising clients on a broad range of U.S. and international tax matters.

"Eduardo is a highly regarded tax advisor who will strengthen Olshan's capabilities to advise our clients on sophisticated U.S. and international tax aspects of business transactions," said Steven Gursky, co-administrative partner at Olshan Frome Wolosky. "His expansive tax knowledge will enhance our ability to provide strategic advice to our clients engaging in transformative transactions and conducting global business, and we are delighted to have Eduardo join the partnership to lead Olshan's Tax Practice."

Cukier advises U.S. and foreign clients on tax aspects of domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, spinoffs, asset acquisitions and divestitures, equity and debt financings, securities and capital markets transactions, as well as joint ventures. He advises U.S. clients on outbound tax considerations, including the Subpart F, GILTI and PFIC anti-deferral regimes, and advises foreign clients on inbound tax considerations, including U.S. permanent establishment, withholding tax and FIRTPA issues. Cukier has extensive experience in structuring investments to maximize tax benefits under domestic laws and international tax treaties and has worked extensively with tax counsel in foreign jurisdictions to maximize tax efficiencies globally. He also represents U.S. and foreign clients in tax audits and litigation involving federal, state and local tax authorities.

"Olshan is known for handling complex, high-stakes corporate and financial matters, and the strength of the firm's corporate practice was an important consideration for me in joining Olshan," said Cukier. "I look forward to partnering with colleagues across Olshan's broad range of practices in successfully developing and implementing transaction structures that benefit the firm's U.S. based and international clients."

Additionally, Cukier has served as partner in charge of domestic and international tax matters for a diverse group of clients and industries. He represents a clientele that includes U.S. and foreign multinational public and private corporations, partnerships, private equity firms, family offices and high-net-worth individuals, as well as governmental entities. Cukier advises clients across industries, including, consumer goods, commodities, energy, technology, manufacturing, transportation, real estate, banking and financial services.

Cukier earned a J.D. at Columbia Law School, a B.S. magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business, and a B.A. magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania.

A frequent speaker at tax conferences on U.S. and international taxation, Cukier is a member of the New York State Bar Association (Tax Section), the American Bar Association (Tax Section), the International Fiscal Association, and the International Tax Institute. Cukier has been a Special Professor of Law in International Taxation at Hofstra University School of Law.

