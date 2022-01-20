ANDREW DREYFUS TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT & CEO

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) today announced that Andrew Dreyfus will step down as president and chief executive officer at the end of 2022 after more than a decade in the role. The company's Board of Directors will begin a national search for Dreyfus' successor.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

"Andrew is an exceptional and visionary leader who has always put the interests of our members and employer customers at the center of everything we do," said Dorothy Puhy, Chair of the Blue Cross Board of Directors. "Throughout his long career, Andrew has been at the heart of every major reform movement in health care, from expanding access to coverage, to pioneering new ways to pay for care that emphasized better quality and lower cost, to addressing many complex challenges like improving end-of-life care, expanding treatment for mental health and substance use disorder, and reducing long-standing health inequities."

Puhy extended the Board's heartfelt gratitude for Dreyfus' nearly 12 years of service as CEO and noted that under his leadership, Blue Cross has been consistently rated one of the nation's top health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Puhy also commended Dreyfus for building a more diverse and inclusive workforce and culture within the company, calling it a "hallmark of his tenure."

"I feel honored to have been part of an organization that cares so deeply about its members and the community," said Dreyfus. "And I feel proud to have collaborated with others to broaden coverage and improve health care quality, equity and affordability."

Dreyfus praised the company's 3700+ associates, calling them "our greatest asset" and lauded their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. "At a time of extraordinary stress and uncertainty," Dreyfus added, "our entire team has worked incredibly hard and long hours to support our members, employer customers, clinical partners and the broader community." He went on to say that the company's values as a locally based, community-focused, not-for-profit organization have been a driving motivator for his longevity in the role.

The company serves 2.9 million members and 24,000 employer customers. More than 67,000 providers are part of its clinical network, and its annual revenue is more than $8 billion.

Dreyfus (63) was named President and CEO in 2010.

He joined Blue Cross in 2005 as executive vice president of health care services where he led the creation of the Alternative Quality Contract (AQC), one of the largest commercial payment reform initiatives in the country. He also served as the first president of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation where he oversaw the development of the "Roadmap to Coverage." The multi-year initiative led to the passage of the state's landmark 2006 health reform law and later became the model for the Affordable Care Act.

Prior to Blue Cross, Dreyfus also served in senior roles at the Massachusetts Hospital Association and in Massachusetts state government.

He currently serves on a number of local and national boards and helped found several collaborative health care organizations such as the Massachusetts Coalition for Serious Illness Care, RIZE Massachusetts, the Schwartz Center for Compassionate Care, Massachusetts Health Quality Partners, and the Massachusetts Coalition for the Prevention for Medical Errors.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (www.bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts