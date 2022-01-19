CHOBANI EXPANDS SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM WITH ADDITIONAL $1 MILLION TO HELP CREATE A MORE EQUITABLE FUTURE IN AGRICULTURE Scholarships to place greater focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion with partner universities in New York & Idaho

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Chobani announced an expansion of its Scholars Program, adding a pledge of $1 million dollars and a focus on supporting historically underserved students who wish to pursue a broad set of agricultural interests. The program has helped dozens of university students pursue their ambitions in the dairy industry. That mission now includes creating a more equitable future in agriculture.

Through its partnerships with Cornell University and the University of Idaho, the Chobani Scholars Program will offer eight $20,000 scholarships ($5,000 each year) over five years to historically underserved students interested in studying agriculture, dairy, food science, and/or food entrepreneurship. Chobani will also provide $20,000 of annual funding to each of the universities during the same time period to support diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training and education. Chobani Scholars will have an opportunity to intern with Chobani during their college careers. In prior years the program was limited to students from a dairy background who were pursuing a career in dairy.

"Today's announcement builds on our mission to help ensure opportunities for students from underserved communities with an interest in working on a farm or in agribusiness, in food science, and those who want to start a food business," said Peter McGuinness, Chobani President and Chief Operating Officer. "We're proud to be supporting dozens of current students in our home states of Idaho and New York, and we're thrilled to be expanding the Chobani Scholars program."

The Chobani Scholars program was established at Cornell University and University of Idaho in 2018. The grants have helped more than two dozen students attending Cornell University's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) and the University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS). With today's announcement, Chobani's scholarship funding pledge will total more than $1.4 million by 2027.

"Since its inception, the Chobani Scholars program has provided substantial support to students from New York farm families, helping them to access world-class education and real-world experiences in dairy science and management," said Benjamin Houlton, the Ronald P. Lynch Dean of Cornell University's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. "With this latest investment, Cornell CALS is excited to further enhance our efforts to attract students from underrepresented backgrounds to careers in food and agriculture, which is a critical need for our state. We are grateful to Chobani for their ongoing generosity and for bolstering our programs to train the next generation of leaders in agriculture, dairy, food science and food entrepreneurship."

"The Chobani Scholars program provides an incredible opportunity to Idaho students who otherwise may not be able to attend college," said Michael Parrella, Dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at the University of Idaho. "We are grateful for our strong partnership with Chobani and their passion for creating a pathway for Idahoans from underrepresented communities who wish to pursue a career in agriculture."

ABOUT CHOBANI

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, we are a values-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and have been since Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S., founded the company in 2005. We produce yogurt, oatmilk, dairy- and plant-based creamers, ready-to-drink coffee and plant-based probiotic drinks. Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, and it's made with only natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything we do. Our philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to our communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. We manufacture our products in New York, Idaho, and Australia. Chobani products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT CORNELL UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE AND LIFE SCIENCES (CORNELL CALS)

The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences is a pioneer of purpose-driven science and home to Cornell University's second largest population of students, faculty and staff. We work across disciplines to tackle the challenges of our time through world-renowned research, education and outreach. The questions we probe and the answers we seek focus on three overlapping concerns: natural and human systems; food, energy and environmental resources; and social, physical and economic well-being. Learn more at cals.cornell.edu.

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO

The University of Idaho, home of the Vandals, is Idaho's land-grant, national research university. From its residential campus in Moscow, U of I serves the state of Idaho through educational centers in Boise, Coeur d'Alene and Idaho Falls, nine research and Extension centers, plus Extension offices in 42 counties.

Home to nearly 12,000 students statewide, U of I is a leader in student-centered learning and excels at interdisciplinary research, service to businesses and communities, and in advancing diversity, citizenship, and global outreach. U of I competes in the Big Sky and Western Athletic conferences. Learn more at www.uidaho.edu.

