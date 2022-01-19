Avant-Garde Cognac Maison Bisquit & Dubouché and Artist Jillian Mayer to Unveil "Glass Room" at Frieze Los Angeles The innovative cognac house announces its role as official sponsor of Frieze LA with an immersive installation by artist Jillian Mayer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its rebellious spirit and unconventional distillation method, historic cognac brand Bisquit & Dubouché celebrates its U.S. launch and official sponsorship of Frieze Los Angeles with an exclusive installation by artist Jillian Mayer. The visually stunning "Glass Room," solely shown at Bisquit & Dubouché's Frieze Los Angeles lounge starting February 17th, is Mayer's first-ever, fully-immersive glass installation. Drawing inspiration directly from Bisquit & Dubouché's legendary liquid and avant-garde approach to cognac-making, Mayer's bold study on transformation is a must-see experience at this year's highly anticipated fair.

BISQUIT & DUBOUCHÉ X JILLIAN MAYER

Founded over 200 years ago, Bisquit & Dubouché embodies the fearless artistic and entrepreneurial spirit of its two French founders, Alexandre Bisquit and Adrien Dubouché. The brand was acquired by Campari Group in 2018, heralding in an exciting new chapter of luxury cognac-making, complete with a global brand relaunch and the introduction of a completely reimagined design across the entire range. Unique within the category, Bisquit & Dubouché audaciously relies on the double distillation technique developed by its founders – a bespoke approach that is both delicate and time-consuming as it relies on instinct to identify when the cognac has reached its ideal aromas and taste. This means distilling longer than is customary in the quest for flavors, an unconventional method that sets it apart from all other cognacs. An intrepid innovator in her own right, Jillian Mayer was chosen to pay tribute to this rich heritage of rule-breaking and artistic intuition that the cognac Maison is rooted in.

Drawing inspiration from the hypnotic ritual of swirling Bisquit & Dubouché in a snifter, Mayer's installation invites visitors to step inside her vision of amber, burgundy, and sepia hues. A commentary on transformation, "Glass Room" highlights the amorphous nature of an oft overlooked material that dominates our everyday.

"As I learned more about the process of distilling cognac, I was excited to find out that copper is a key component of Bisquit & Dubouché's provocative distillation process, just as glass is integral to the final presentation of the master distiller's art. Glass, heat, copper – all these raw materials that are employed through the process of creating cognac are the same materials I'm utilizing in my work. In fact, the only metal that I use with glass is copper, as it does not impact or influence the color of the glass. This special relationship between copper and glass, flowing together as compatible materials, felt like the perfect homage to Bisquit & Dubouché," said Mayer.

As an artist, Jillian is constantly pushing boundaries through new mediums – glass being her latest – and exploring how the physical world around us affects our lives, bodies, and identities. Her latest work utilizes techniques and materials that have long histories, but giving them a modern expression.

"When I saw the rich colors of Bisquit & Dubouché cognac swirling elegantly in the glass, I instantly felt a connection: to the materials, to that world, and to the colors themselves. I wanted to be surrounded by that warm color palette of ambers, sepias, coppers, and rich burgundies that cognac inhabits and inspires. Then I started to think about what it would be like to have a room of these materials and it became the impetus of my design. There was never a moment where I felt unsure of this concept. I felt it, I saw it, and I knew what it should be," said Mayer.

BISQUIT & DUBOUCHÉ AND ART

At the heart of any creative practice is an appreciation for the craftsmanship behind it – whether it's a radical approach to cognac-making perfected over the past 200 years, or an immersive art installation that requires endless hours over a 1500-degree kiln. Both are led by intuition, instinct, and the human touch. Dating back to Bisquit & Dubouché founder Adrien Dubouche, a devoted art collector who himself designed the first Bisquit & Dubouché logotype, and original brand devotees like musical artist Josephine Baker, creativity has always been at the heart of this cognac Maison. Partnering with an innovative artist like Jillian Mayer is a natural extension of a historic brand that has always valued artistic vision and an avant-garde approach to time-honored materials.

BISQUIT & DUBOUCHÉ AT-A-GLANCE

Bisquit & Dubouché (Bis-keet ən(d) Dey-boo-shey) was founded over 200 years ago by Alexandre Bisquit and Adrien Dubouché, but was only recently launched in the U.S. market.

The historic Maison was acquired by Campari Group in 2018 and is part of their luxury offerings.

Bisquit & Dubouché's radical double distillation technique differs from all other cognacs. Relying on intuition and experience over conventional methods, the brand's master distiller looks for esters that contain richer aromas and distills longer than is customary in the quest for a more robust bouquet of flavors that will make Bisquit & Dubouché unique. This handcrafted approach creates Bisquit & Dubouché's distinctive taste - smooth and mellow with an everlasting finish.

The flagship V.S.O.P. (SR $59 ) is beloved by cognac connoisseurs and novices alike – its subtle interplay of fruity and floral aromas garnering "VSOP of the Year" 2021 at the New York International Spirits Competition. The range also includes high-end expression X.O. (SRP $180 ).

The inimitable cognac is renowned for its smoothness and bouquet, which boasts nuanced floral and fruity aromas. The taste features a seductive blend of vanilla and caramel, with a subtle smoothness led by notes of honey, fig and dark fruits.

@bisquitdubouche @jillian_mayer_ @friezeofficial

ABOUT BISQUIT & DUBOUCHÉ

Established in 1819 by Alexandre Bisquit, the Bisquit & Dubouché cognac brand is renowned for its excellence, thanks to its unique distillation method that allows a superior concentration of aromas and smoothness. The brand offering includes a classic range of cognacs: V.S., V.S.O.P., and X.O., characterized by craft and unique features. Bisquit & Dubouché is crafted with a distinctive distillation method, distinguished by intuition, experience, continuous tastings and ability to "listen" and identify the exact moment to cut, when the aroma and body of the eaux de vie match the strong floral and fruity concentration that is the signature profile. As a result, Bisquit & Dubouché unveils a smooth aromatic bouquet, with floral notes of rose, dried apricot, muscat grape; followed by a persistent taste broadly described as fruity with subdued smoothness to its profile and with specific notes of honey, fig and dark fruits; all forged in a disruptive packaging that underlines the brand character, always challenging the status quo. Since the foundation, 200-years ago, Bisquit & Dubouché embodies the ambitious and charismatic spirit of its two French founders. Bisquit & Dubouché became part of the Gruppo Campari portfolio in 2017.

ABOUT THE CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses.

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 22 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

ABOUT FRIEZE LOS ANGELES:

Frieze is the world's leading platform for modern and contemporary art for scholars, connoisseurs, collectors, and the general public alike. Frieze comprises three magazines – frieze, Frieze Masters Magazine and Frieze Week – and five international art fairs – Frieze London, Frieze Masters, Frieze New York, Frieze Los Angeles and Frieze Seoul (launching September 2022). In October 2021, Frieze launched No.9 Cork Street, a hub for visiting international galleries in the heart of Mayfair, London. Frieze is part of the IMG network.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jillian Mayer x Bisquit & Dubouché