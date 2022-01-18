The most comprehensive industry events for digital workplace and customer experience are set for 2022

Digital Workplace Experience and DX Summit Conferences Gather Most Innovative Digital Thinkers of 2022 The most comprehensive industry events for digital workplace and customer experience are set for 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpler Media Group (SMG), a leading native digital publisher and a producer of high impact research and events, has announced the Digital Workplace Experience and the Digital Experience Summit 2022 conference programs.

The upcoming Digital Workplace Experience virtual conference will take place on February 2-3, focusing on the "New Now'' of Employee Experience. The next DX Summit virtual conference will be held on February 16-17, covering "Customer Experience Strategies for an Accelerated Reality." As in previous years, both events will be free to register and attend for qualified professionals.

"SMG's events have seen strong growth with an 80% increase in registrations this past year and with our expanded agendas we are looking forward to continued growth in 2022" said Lyndsay Del Bello, VP of Field Marketing at SMG.

Digital Workplace Experience

For the past 6 years, Digital Workplace Experience has been the top conference series for innovative digital workplace leaders, covering areas such as the digital workplace, IT/information management, HR/policy setting and next generation employee experience design. The "New Now" will explore the endless possibilities in this new world of employee choice, digital enablement and fluid spaces.

In this 2-day virtual experience, thought leaders, subject matter experts and practitioners will share the foundational tools for building modern, hybrid employee experiences based on listening programs, machine-driven insights and adaptable technologies. Confirmed keynote speakers include Carla Harris (Morgan Stanley), Loran Nordgren (Kellogg School of Management), Alexandra Samuel (author, Remote Inc.) and Tom Wujec (author, The Future Of Making).

Digital Experience Summit

For the past 8 years SMG's Digital Experience Summit has been the leading conference series for digital customer experience innovators. In this accelerated reality, explore the endless possibilities of the increasingly adaptive customer landscape and be positioned for growth in the new customer age.

In this 2-day virtual experience, thought leaders, subject matter experts and the industry's most impactful practitioners will share the secrets to their success of building digital customer experiences using the latest data and insights applications and creating strategic reimaginings for optimized digital experience programs that lead the way in customer growth, retention and profitability. Confirmed keynote speakers include Neil Hoyne (Google), Amy Shioji (Strategic Education), Doug Stephens (Retail Prophet) and Ajay Agrawal (Rotman School of Management).

Register Now

Don't miss out and register for free at the Digital Workplace Experience registration page and Digital Experience Summit registration page .

About Simpler Media Group Inc.:

Publishing

SMG is a B2B technology information and research services company serving a 3 million+ strong community of global digital business leaders.

Our flagship publication, CMSWire , is complemented by our Reworked publication and our Digital Experience Summit and Digital Workplace Experience conference series. Our research division produces a range of annual state of the industry reports, quarterly market segment guides and a range of focused industry insights briefs. We offer performance marketing, custom research, content development and custom event production services directly to our clients.

Our Mission: Advance the careers of our members via top-tier knowledge and networking.

Media Contact: Brad Schlachter, bschlachter@simplermedia.com

View original content:

SOURCE Simpler Media Group