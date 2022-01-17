Mongoose Coin Provides $10,000 Donation To Hope Of The Valley, Partnering With Congressman Brad Sherman To Ensure Cryptocurrency Is A Force For Good

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mongoose Coin, the new cryptocurrency token that was created in the wake of Congressman Brad Sherman's remarks on crypto during a Congressional hearing, is continuing its charitable giving efforts with a $10,000 donation to Hope of the Valley. The donation is the second made by the Mongoose Coin project after first donating to tornado disaster relief efforts in Kentucky. Hope of the Valley was selected through a partnership between Congressman Sherman and the Mongoose Coin team.

Mongoose Coin was founded just days after Congressman Sherman's usage of the name during a hearing on cryptocurrency. "What could 'Mongoose Coin' do to crypto coin?" the Congressman joked. In the days that followed, a decentralized token was created with the same name. Mongoose Coin now has nationwide reach, thousands of supporters, and a dedicated donations team that seeks to shift the public perception of cryptocurrency from a frightening new technology to a force for good.

Following the $10,000 donation from the Mongoose Coin team, two additional $10,000 donations were made from Mongoose Coin's partners in the #Crypto4Good movement. A total of $30,000 was donated to help lift local residents who are suffering and provide life essentials and, most importantly, hope.

Hope of the Valley, a nonprofit organization headquartered in North Hills, California, provides assistance to individuals that have fallen on hard times. Hot meals, housing, medical aid, and other support are offered free of charge by the organization, which seeks to eliminate poverty and homelessness within its substance reach.

The Mongoose Coin team looks forward to continuing to work with Congressman Sherman to identify worthwhile charitable causes and, together, ensure that the #Crypto4Good movement succeeds in its mission to offer a helping hand to individuals and groups that need it most.

