LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, a professional PC brand owner and solution provider, announced its new strategic partnership with Intel, the world's largest semiconductor chip manufacturer. Both parties have worked hard to launch the co-branded pro-gaming laptop- GEEKOM®|Intel® BookFun 11 on Jan.17, 2022.

GEEKOM®｜Intel® BookFun 11 Laptop Makes Its Debut

GEEKOM partnered with Intel to offer customers cutting-edge technology, high-quality solid and professional device, and dramatically enhanced experience.

Boundary-breaking performance.

Game-changing discrete graphics.

Premium laptop powers elite experiences.

All users, especially gamers, can now try out all that GEEKOM®|Intel® BookFun 11 has to offer. It is perfect for creating an extreme gaming experience to boost game lovers' performance and excitement. An exhilarating adventure awaits.

Powered by the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-11800H processor, with 8 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.6GHz turbo frequency, and 24MB of cache memory, the GEEKOM｜Intel BookFun 11 with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed is built for every professional need. It provides maximum power for gaming, CAD modeling, rendering videos, and more.

The GEEKOM｜Intel BookFun 11 comes with (2 x 16 GB) dual-channel DDR4 memory, which can be expanded up to 64GB (2 x 32GB), and the PCIe SSD with four lanes to the CPU for high bandwidth and low latency. Intel Optane memory with solid state storage helps to boot your laptop and run mainstream gaming and multiple design programs quickly and smoothly.

Gamers can rejoice. Its game-changing discrete graphics-NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 allows you to enjoy every exceptional gaming experience with fluid frame rates and cinematic quality. Moreover, the 15.6" IPS display features a sharp 2560x1440 pixels, a narrow bezel design, QHD 165 Hz high refresh rate, and a 16:9 aspect ratio providing an immersive, visually stunning experience.

The GEEKOM®｜Intel® BookFun 11 is your laptop choice for everyday computing, mainstream gaming, and more.

It offers all the ports and wireless connections you expect from a premium laptop: Bluetooth v5.1 for wireless peripherals and an audio jack; The Thunderbolt™ 4 technology allows you to connect external displays and transfer files at blazing-fast speeds; The WI-FI 6 ensures faster and safer wireless connections, and the additional USB ports for other peripherals.

Another great thing about the GEEKOM®｜Intel® BookFun 11 is that its silent optical-mechanical keyboard with programmable per-key RGB backlighting and 2.0 mm travel. Together with the Microsoft Precision glass touchpad, it delivers comfortable touch, precise control, and responsive tactile. Be ready to taste victory with the best gaming setups.

It also features a massive 94Whr battery with fast charging support and long battery life. Not to mention the multi thermal vent design, Intel® HD Audio, stereo speaker, AI-Based Noise Reduction Technology, and HD IR Camera, you can expect more features from this professional, powerful, and premium laptop. Whether you're a game player, designer, creative professional, businessman, or educator, the GEEKOM®｜Intel® BookFun 11 is ready to power elite experiences.

Moving forward, GEEKOM will constantly strive for excellence in the field of Internet technologies and provide professional, powerful, portable, popular Mini PCs and laptops so that people all over the world can facilitate their daily life and pursue what they love.

