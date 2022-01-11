WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM ANNOUNCES 2022 LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE KEYNOTE SPEAKERS AND CONTENT TO DRIVE LIMITLESS OPPORTUNITIES FOR WOMEN Premier leadership event provides professional development sessions for all career levels, awe-inspiring storytelling, and authentic connections that help women thrive

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) , the leading community for female professionals and their allies, and the premier gender equity partner for Food Industry employers, will host its 2022 Leadership Conference March 20-22 virtually and in-person at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. This premier industry event draws aspiring leaders ready for professional development so that they can make a difference to C-suite executives ready to lead the industry toward greater inclusive and equitable environments.

Tuesday, March 21, 2022 Keynote Speaker - Glennon Doyle, two-time #1 New York Times best-selling author, activist, and Founder and President of Together Rising

For both in-person and virtual attendees, the 2022 Leadership Conference will feature much-anticipated best-in-class content, including top-quality mainstage keynotes, extensive breakout sessions organized by career stage, personal wellness sessions, and live in-person and virtual networking opportunities.

Keynote 2022 presenters include :

Allyson Felix , the most decorated American track and field athlete of all time and Founder of Saysh.com, is not only a champion on the field, but a champion of women, mothers, and the little girls they will raise to use their voices and never accept less than the recognition of their full value. Sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company.

Lisa Ling , Emmy award-winning journalist, Host and Executive Producer of CNN's "This is Life with Lisa Ling ," has traveled the world to discover the many untold stories of powerful women leaders and everyday women leading from positions of humility, courage, and passion to better their communities. Sponsored by PepsiCo.

Glennon Doyle , two-time #1 New York Times best-selling author, activist and Founder and President of Together Rising, has helped thousands of her readers and podcast listeners claim the fullness of their personal experiences, have the courage "to do hard things," and find the gifts hidden in every challenge. Sponsored by Yum! Brands.

NEW Sunday WFF Signature Session: Stories Over Stigmas: Powerful Messages and Ideas on Mental Health featuring Joanne P. McCallie "Coach P," distinguished former head women's basketball coach ( Duke , Michigan State and Maine ) who uses her experience navigating her demanding career with a mental health disorder (bi-polar mood disorder) to challenge presumptions about mental health in the workforce. Sponsored by Land O'Lakes.

All Conference participants also receive a complimentary WFF membership that offers year-long access to the members-only portal, WFF Connect, with professional development resources and access to virtual events customized to career stage.

"The recent challenges faced by our industry have been significant, especially for women," said WFF President & CEO, Therese Gearhart. "Investment in female talent is more important than ever and the WFF Leadership Conference offers professional development, access to inspiring role models, valuable industry networking, and meaningful connections. We are excited to host this important event for the benefit of female leaders, for the executives that can influence the advancement of women, and for the industry that aspires to achieve inclusive workplaces."

WFF Conference will host the popular Communities of Interest to facilitate important conversations on the topics of Women of Color, Male Allyship, Young Professionals, LGBTQ+, and Working Mothers. With exceptional keynote speakers, skill-building breakout sessions, extensive networking, and inspiring role models, the WFF Leadership Conference is the stand-out Food Industry event of the year where emerging female leaders to executives connect, grow, and get inspired. See what it's all about, check out the WFF Conference experience .

For in-person attendance, WFF's LIMITLESS 2022 Leadership Conference will be held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. The Conference will include a Welcome Reception on Sunday, March 20, 2022, sponsored by P&G Professional.

Registration is now open at wff.org. All in-person attendees will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test. Masks will also be required throughout the event as we work together to protect our fellow WFF community members, especially those who are unable to be vaccinated, and mothers of young children not yet eligible for vaccination. The event venue will also follow accepted COVID-19 hygiene protocols.

ABOUT WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM: Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) is the Food Industry's thought leader on gender equity. WFF provides the research, insights and best practice solutions that enable food companies to address the pressing need for talent, drive better consumer insights and increase business performance by realizing the full potential of women leaders. Working since 1989 to provide the tools and resources to help women build leadership competencies that enhance career advancement, WFF also partners with the Food Industry to create work environments where women thrive, and organizations reap the rewards of a gender-diverse workforce. For more information, visit wff.org .

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Keynote Speaker - Allyson Felix, the most decorated American track and field athlete of all time and Founder of Saysh.com

Monday, March 21, 2022 Keynote Speaker - Lisa Ling, Emmy award-winning journalist, Host and Executive Producer of CNN’s “This is Life with Lisa Ling

WFF Leadership Conference, held virtually and in-person, provides professional development sessions for all career levels, awe-inspiring storytelling, and authentic connections that help women thrive

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Women’s Foodservice Forum (WFF)