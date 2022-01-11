Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary December 31, 2021 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $187.2 billion as of December 31, 2021. The increase from September 30, 2021 reflected market performance and the addition of the Westchester Capital Management assets. Net flows for the fourth quarter were essentially breakeven, as positive net flows in retail separate accounts, institutional, and exchange traded funds were offset by net outflows from open-end funds. In addition, the company provided services to $3.8 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management, at December 31, 2021.
Assets Under Management¹ (unaudited)
($ in millions)
By Product Type:
December 31, 2021
November 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
Open-End Funds
$
77,227
$
77,609
$
73,044
Closed-End Funds
12,068
11,895
11,721
Exchange Traded Funds
1,479
1,376
1,321
Retail Separate Accounts
44,538
43,192
41,528
Institutional Accounts
48,140
46,731
45,882
Structured Products
3,734
3,720
3,809
Total (1)
$
187,186
$
184,523
$
177,305
(1)
Excludes AUM of Stone Harbor Investment Partners, which the company acquired on January 1, 2022
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Stone Harbor Investment Partners, Sustainable Growth Advisers, Virtus ETF Solutions, and Westchester Capital Management.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.