LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Source, Inc. (SSI), a West Coast-based contract interiors firm and the former Knoll Inc's largest distributor globally, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Haworth.

Systems Source Selects Haworth as Partner to Deliver Innovative New Design and Customer-Driven Technology

"We are beyond excited to work with this award-winning company to expand our global footprint through innovative design and customer-driven technology," said founder and CEO Rosemarie Smith.

As a dynamic industry leader for more than 20 years, SSI works with some of the largest organizations in the world. SSI chose a partnership to meet their client's evolving needs both locally and globally. To propel the organization into its next phase of growth, SSI found a partner with shared values, capabilities, and total commitment to serving the commercial market. Haworth's incredible investment and commitment to future looking modern design, diversity of products and laser focus on the needs of today's business and institutional markets aligned with SSI's design and client-centric culture.

"This once-in-a-generation realignment of manufacturer and distribution will provide our clients with exciting new design choices, streamlined interior planning and purchasing. We know our clients and design partners will benefit tremendously from our new partnership. It's an exciting time to be in the commercial interiors industry and we look forward to introducing even better solutions for our customers and design partners in the coming months and years," said Smith.

"Rosemarie built a team and a culture to provide great experiences for their clients. I am truly impressed by System Sources' innovation, growth and bold decisions," said Franco Bianchi, Haworth President and CEO. "Haworth is excited to welcome our newest dealer, Systems Source, as we continue to deliver design solutions for all of our customers."

The Systems Source Headquarters is located at 4685 MacArthur Court, Suite 100 in Newport Beach, California. For more information, please visit www.systemsource.com.

About Systems Source

Systems Source is a leading full-service contract interiors firm headquartered on the West Coast, serving customers throughout North America with quality furniture, demountable wall systems, flooring, accessories, installation, move, and asset management services. An industry leader for over 20 years, its focus has been to transform its clients' missions & brands into operational level environments. SSI works in many collaborative relationships, streamlines, and simplifies complexity and maximizes executional certainty.

About Haworth

Globally, Haworth, Inc enriches spaces with award-winning furniture, interior architecture, and technology solutions to help create beautiful rooms and achieve business goals by supporting collaboration and innovation. Research, knowledge, and design are at the center of the company's strategy and foster a deep understanding of built environments, culture transformations and agile workplace needs. With a strong history of craft, innovation and 400 patents, Haworth is committed to protecting and restoring the environment; creating economic value; and supporting and strengthening communities. Founded in 1948, Haworth remains family-owned, serving markets in more than 120 countries through a global network of 650 dealers and 7,500 employees. Headquartered in Holland, Michigan, U.S.A, the company has net sales of $2 billion USD.

