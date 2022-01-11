Study finds Positive Impact Dietary Supplements Have on Quality of Life for Cancer Patients

WEST HILLS, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A study published in Cancers found that adequate nutrition through food and dietary supplementation provides a cost-effective strategy to achieving potentially optimum health and improved quality of life (QOL) in cancer survivors, who are at risk for malnutrition from their disease and its treatment. The cost of hospitalization for those with chronic disease can also impact quality of life.

Led by Pharmavite, the makers of Nature Made vitamins and supplements, the study found that cancer survivors who use dietary supplements reported a higher QOL compared to survivors who did not use supplements. Supplement use was associated with an additional 0.48 QALY (Quality Adjusted Life Years; a unit of measure used in the prediction of both quality and duration of life after medical or surgical treatment).

The study not only revealed QOL improved, but it provides evidence to support the cost-effectiveness of dietary supplementation for cancer survivors for long-term health and well-being, at the cost of $1.00 per day. Furthermore, after 6 years of supplement use, the benefit of lower hospitalization costs outweighs the cost of dietary supplementation. Additional research is needed to determine the effects of specific nutrient doses and supplementation on long-term health outcomes per cancer type.

"While achieving adequate nutrition through food remains the gold standard, filling key nutrient gaps through food alone continues to present as a challenge for the larger population, let alone people whose cancer impacts the ability to consume and absorb nutrients, even after treatments subside," said Dr. Susan Mitmesser, VP, Science & Technology, Pharmavite. "This study reveals the need for dietary supplementation to be part of the post-treatment conversation between patients and their health care providers."

Additional key findings from the study include:

Adequate nutrition is a cost-effective way to promote health and well-being in cancer survivors.

68% of cancer survivors reported using supplements within the last 30 days. Between 1/3 and 2/3 of cancer patients do not discuss their supplement use with their HCP. Supplement use was estimated to cost $3,650 over 10 years, with a cost of $1.00 a day

Supplement use in cancer survivors was associated with a lower probability of all-cause hospitalization and death (both with and with prior hospitalization).

The study is based on current real-life patterns of dietary supplement use in individuals who have had a cancer diagnosis. Cancer diagnosis was evaluated using a nationally representative data set, NHANES (National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2011-2012)* and hospitalization costs were evaluated using MEPS (Medical Expenditure Panel Survey) which provides estimates of healthcare use, expenditures, source of payment, and health insurance coverage.

Amy L. Shaver, Theresa A. Tufuor, Jing Nie, Shauna Ekimura, Keri Marshall, Susan Hazels Mitmesser and Katia Noyes. Cost-Effectiveness of Nutrient Supplementation in Cancer Survivors. Cancers.

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/13/24/6276/htm

* The 2011-2012 NHANES Survey was the most recent survey that made this information available.

