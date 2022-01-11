Spaulding Ridge Expands Advanced Data and Analytics Practice with New Leadership; Announces VP of HR Business Partner Promotion and Hires VP of Global Leadership Development to Deepen Strong Learning Culture

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, leading global cloud advisory and implementation firm, has appointed Michael (Mick) Ramczyk, Associate Partner, to lead its Advanced Data and Analytics practice. The company also announces the promotion of Cara Halladay to Vice President, Human Resources Business Partner, and welcomes Rich Johnson as Vice President, Global Leadership Development.

"Organizations are struggling to make sense of their vast amounts of data, largely due to siloed cloud technologies and outdated processes. Mick brings extensive experience in modernizing data needed for organizations to make informed decisions that accelerate growth," says John Beringer, Partner, Spaulding Ridge.

"As it relates to our people, our talent and culture of learning is part of what makes us unique," adds Jay Laabs, Spaulding Ridge, CEO. "With 101% YOY employee growth since our founding, Cara has enabled us to recruit and retain hires during one of the most challenging talent markets ever seen. Her command of human capital management will be key guidance for our leaders with tenacious staffing goals. Rich, as VP of Global Learning and Development, will be focused on cultivating strong leadership and empowering Spaulding Ridge employees with the competence and skillsets needed to continue scaling."

Michael (Mick) Ramczyk, Associate Partner

Mick will lead Spaulding Ridge's Advanced Data & Analytics team, leveraging more than 15 years of experience dedicated to helping organizations modernize their data capabilities. He has led a distinguished career in data modernization and process integration, including Data Management, Data Architecture, and Data Analytics, to drive enterprise enablement and reach measured success through advanced analytics and reporting.

Mick applies agile and DevOps methodologies to drive quicker and more continuous value for leading organizations in an array of industries, including Healthcare (Provider/Payer), Retail, Manufacturing, and Energy.

Cara Halladay, Vice President, Human Resources Business Partner

As a passionate believer in Spaulding Ridge's culture and its people, Cara has been integral in attracting, engaging, and retaining top tech talent, leading the charge during Spaulding Ridge's many stages of hypergrowth since its founding in 2018.

In her promoted role as Vice President, HR Business Partner, Cara will build and lead this new area of Human Resources. Her focus will be on the development and execution of human capital strategy to support the goals of Spaulding Ridge, all while sustaining its purpose-driven culture.

Cara has more than 20 years of experience in human capital management. She is certified by both the HR Certification Institute and the Society of Human Resource Management. She is also a founding member of Women Elevate (WE) and the Women's Leadership Council at Spaulding Ridge, dedicated to empowering women within the company and throughout the tech industry.

Rich Johnson, Vice President, Global Leadership Development

Rich is a veteran people and culture executive with two decades of experience starting, leading, and advising entrepreneurial organizations, specializing in cultivating leaders and building leadership teams that empower companies to thrive. At Spaulding Ridge, he will develop and implement learning and development programs, create performance processes, and lead talent and succession programs.

He has spoken at numerous conferences, including SXSW's Social Innovation Summit, Chicago Ideas Week, and the Lions Club International Summit, as well as published articles on Business.com and the talent management platform, TLNT.com.

About Spaulding Ridge

Spaulding Ridge is a global cloud advisory and implementation firm that helps leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud solutions. Spaulding Ridge enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

Finance gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

Sales increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

Operations drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, and deliver superior customer service experiences.

To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.

