SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced Xperia 5 III is now shipping in the United States. Originally announced last year, the versatile new smartphone will be available for sale as an unlocked model from Sony authorized retailers at a suggested retail price of $999.99 USD.

Sony Electronics' Highly Anticipated Xperia® 5 III Smartphone Now Shipping in the United States

Orders placed by February 27, 2022 will receive the WF-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling earbuds (up to a $199.99 value)i and 43,200 Call of Duty: Mobile CP Points with purchase (over a $500.00 value)i with the Xperia 5 III. Xperia 5 III will be available in Frosted Black and Green and will ship with Android™ 11. Xperia 5 III in Green will be available exclusively on www.electronics.sony.com.

Key features of the Xperia 5 III smartphone include:

Fast, accurate continuous AF across all lenses ii

F our focal lengths in photo and video recording - 16mm, 24mm, 70mm and 105mm iii

Brand new AI (artificial intelligence) super resolution zoom technology

Updated Photography Pro feature – now equipped with 'Basic Mode'

6.1" 21:9 HDR OLED display with a 120Hz Refresh rate iv

IP65/68 v water resistance and protection against dust.

New and improved Game Enhancer features – including a new audio equalizer, an optimized V.C microphone vi and high frame rate recording feature at up to 120fps vii

Reproduce 360 Reality Audio in the speakers, as the recording artist intended it to be heard viii

Addition of brand new 360 Spatial sound – for up-mixing stereo music into an immersive audio experience

5G ix and Wi-Fi connectivity with the latest Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform x

Improved battery life (4500mAh) and the ability to charge up to 50% of capacity in 30 minutes with the kitted 30W charger

Drawing on Sony's leadership in imaging, display and audio technology, the Xperia 5 III smartphone is the perfect device for photographers, audiophiles, cinephiles, gamers or cinematographers, all in a compact form factor.

For detailed product information, please visit:

Product videos on the new Xperia 5 III can be viewed HERE

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

Notes: ____________________ i At participating Sony authorized retailers. Offer valid 1/11/2022-2/27/2022 for U.S. residents 18+ with purchase of a new Xperia 5 III smartphone from a Sony authorized retailer. One redemption per device, maximum five devices per customer. Subject to audit. Internet access and most recent version of game required. To claim visit www.sony.com/xperiapromos. Provide device IMEI number, proof of purchase as requested, and follow directions to redeem on www.callofduty.com/redeption. Points expire 10/30/2022. Offer not combinable with other offers and not redeemable for cash. Specifications, availability, prices, and terms of offer are subject to cancellation or change without notice. Call of Duty Mobile app may be subject to individual terms and conditions (www.callofduty.com/mobile) and game rules may can be changed, or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration, and credit card information. © 2021 Activision Publishing Inc. ACTIVISION and CALL OF DUTY are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. ii Accuracy of the feature may vary according to environmental circumstances. Some performance restrictions may apply. Animal Eye AF does not work with all types of animals. iii 35mm equivalent format iv The Refresh rate 120Hz drive is effective when the blur reduction setting is turned on. Display Refresh rate may vary depending on content and app specifications v This device is water resistant and protected against dust. All ports and attached covers should be firmly closed. Do not put the device completely underwater or expose it to seawater, salt water, chlorinated water or liquids such as drinks. Abuse and improper use of device will invalidate warranty. The device has been tested under Ingress Protection rating IP65/68. Sony devices that are tested for their water-resistant abilities are placed gently inside a container filled with tap water and lowered to a depth of 1.5 meters. After 30 minutes in the container, the device is gently taken out and its functions and features are tested. Note this model has a cap less USB port to connect and charge. The USB port needs to be completely dry before charging vi Effective only when connecting with the 3.5mm audio jack vii Effective when the setting of the Game Enhancer Refresh rate is more than 120Hz, or the setting is "Performance First". High frame rate recording up to 120fps is available at 720p resolution. viii This feature is currently available with TIDAL. Membership to Tidal account and app on smartphone required with connection to Wi-Fi. See https://tidal.com/ terms and conditions/privacy policy for details. Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. ix 5G network and availability may vary depending on country, carrier, software version and user environment. x Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries, used with permission.

