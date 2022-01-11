MetTel Taps Corey Cohen, former TBI Partner Experience VP, to Lead Channel Marketing

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, today announced that it has appointed Corey Cohen to a new role as Vice President, Channel Marketing.

MetTel names former TBI Partner Experience VP Corey Cohen to lead Channel Marketing

Cohen will be responsible for driving continued growth in the partner channel through education, awareness and resource sharing programs.

"MetTel has the ideal combination of talent and solutions to help partners expand and digitally transform their client's businesses," said Corey Cohen, Vice President, Channel Marketing at MetTel. "MetTel's leadership in managed network services, combined with innovation in mobility, IoT, Edge Computing, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 brings a unique portfolio of services to the partner community. Their history and expertise with POTS Transformation and now the evolution of SASE provides exciting opportunities to the channel. MetTel is driving advanced solutions in the direction the market is going, including the tools and a secure network to enable the remote/work-anywhere environment. It's a great time to be at MetTel."

Cohen's previous experience includes leadership roles at Telecom Brokerage Inc. (TBI) as TBI's Vice President of Partner Experience. In that role, she built the department and spearheaded loyalty programming and helped partners adapt to hybrid work environments. She began her tenure at TBI as vice president of marketing.

"Corey is the perfect fit to drive our channel marketing efforts and convey that MetTel is prioritizing our channel family," said Jake Aronow, VP of MetTel Mobility. "Having worked with her at TBI over the years, we appreciate Corey's collaborative leadership style, authenticity and record for delivering results as promised. In 2022, we're expanding our commitment to our channel relationships, leveraging MetTel's innovation and expertise to help our partners transform their client's businesses for the future."

MetTel is consistently recognized in the industry and by its peers. For the second year in a row, MetTel has been named the only US-based company in the Leader quadrant of Gartner's MQ for Managed Network Services. For the 8th consecutive year, MetTel earned the AT&T Market Mover award as a top revenue generator. MetTel has received more than two dozen industry awards, including American Business Awards for Customer Service Team, Marketing Team of the Year and Sales & Revenue Generation.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, MetTel announced the launch of its global cloud network designed to extend its secure networking services purpose-built for the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), simplified mobility offerings through Mobility as a Service (MaaS) as well as general availability of POTS Transformation service to help businesses transition their traditional analog phone lines to a digital platform.

Cohen earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the School of Journalism at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She has received several notable awards, including "Woman Executive of the Year" and "Marketer of the Year" from the American Business Awards. She also serves as a member of the Alliance of Channel Women.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise and government customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduce costs, and simplify operations. Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user-friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

