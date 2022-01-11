James Budge Joins Shadowbox Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadowbox, a leading innovator in healthcare automation solutions, is excited to announce the addition of James Budge, CFO of Automation Anywhere, to its board of directors. James brings more than 30 years of financial leadership in fast-growth SaaS software companies, with an extensive track record of raising multi-millions in capital, guiding companies through meteoric growth and ensuring high returns for shareholders.

Shadowbox | Instant no-code and scripted alternative to API integrations (PRNewsfoto/Shadowbox, Inc.)

Prior to joining Automation Anywhere, James was CFO of Pluralsight, where he led the company through 4x topline growth, and an IPO along with multiple secondary offerings. Prior to Pluralsight, he was also CFO at Anaplan, COO/CFO at Genesys, and COO/CFO at Rovi Corporation, collectively raising over $5 billion in funding, and driving in excess of $3 billion in annual revenues.

"James is a visionary financial strategist, fundraising powerhouse and Silicon Valley veteran," said Greg Stein, Shadowbox CEO. "We are ecstatic to welcome James to our board of directors where he is certain to elevate our approach to driving growth and value in the marketplace." Shadowbox CFO Beth Crocker added, "I have known James for over two decades, working with him for many years scaling revenue, driving dozens of acquisitions and raising billions in capital. There is no one better at financial strategy."

"Shadowbox is revolutionizing patient care with an innovative approach to workflow automation across the healthcare ecosystem," said James Budge. "As an investor and long-time advisor to the Shadowbox team, I am honored to join the board of directors."

James began his career at PriceWaterhouse Coopers, building a solid foundation to lead finance at Arbor/Hyperion Software. He subsequently joined CrossWorlds Software, a pioneer in integration platform technology, where he ascended to CFO taking the company public in 2000, and later spearheading an acquisition by IBM. James currently leads finance, investor relations, IT and facilities for Automation Anywhere, the world's leading RPA platform. He was previously a board member at Xura, and a Senior Advisor at Highcrest Management Group.

James holds a Bachelor of Accounting from Brigham Young University. For more information, please see Shadowbox Team Bios

Shadowbox is a ground-breaking, patented integration and automation platform built for healthcare. By powering a browser with security, AI, and user-driven cross-application connections, Shadowbox offers instant integration and automation across the healthcare ecosystem. For more information see www.shadowbox.com.

Automation Anywhere is the world's #1 cloud automation platform, delivering intelligent RPA solutions globally across all industries to automate end-to-end business processes, for the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offers the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea, build deeper customer relationships and drive business growth. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

Automation Anywhere and Automation 360 are trademarks/service marks or registered trademarks/service marks of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shadowbox, Inc.