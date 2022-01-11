InventHelp Inventors Develop Strain-Free Way to Wash/Massage the Back (HFD-106)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple way for anyone to wash, scrub or massage their back in the tub or shower," said one of two inventors, from Bellville, Texas, "so we invented the AUTOMATIC BACK SCRUBBER. Our design eliminates the need to struggle or ask for assistance when washing the back."

The invention provides an effective way to clean, massage, exfoliate and scrub the back. In doing so, it eliminates the need to reach and strain. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it could help to relieve tension and sore muscles. The invention features a durable and lightweight design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households, the elderly and disabled individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

