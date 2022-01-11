InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun Line of Novelty Gift Boxes (FLA-3425)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to make opening a present funny or more enjoyable," said an inventor, from Pompano Beach, Fla., "so I invented the UGLY BOXES. My design enables you to add a humorous or touching sentiment to your gift."

The patent-pending invention provides a new line of novelty gift boxes. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional boxes and cards. As a result, it could provide added entertainment and fun and it could enhance the appearance of a wrapped gift. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FLA-3425, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

