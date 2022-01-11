Intrivo's On/Go COVID-19 rapid self-test ranked No. 1 among seven leading tests by an independent patient safety group for ease of use, simplicity and quality of digital technology, as the On/Go mobile app tops Apple App Store medical chart

MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrivo's On/Go COVID-19 rapid self-test was recognized as the top at-home COVID-19 test for its ease-of-use, clear instructions and supportive technology, compared to six other leading at-home COVID-19 tests, by ECRI, an independent healthcare quality and patient safety group. The independent non-profit conducted the first public comparison study of at home tests. ECRI assigned 12 staff engineers who ranked tests using a decades-old, industry-standard scale to rate designs of a broad range of products and services. They highlighted valuable On/Go app features like test timers and video guidance. The On/Go app also includes a secure passport for COVID-19 status, a service to help make gatherings and events safe, and a variety of resources to help manage positive test results for COVID-19. The On/Go mobile app is ranked No. 1 in the Apple App Store medical category, with a 4.8-star rating.

"We're deeply humbled by the recognition we are receiving for helping millions of people get tested and stay safer, healthier and happier," said Ron Gutman, co-CEO, Intrivo. "Our team is driven by empathy, which is why we listened to what people need and want, rigorously studied the science, and applied artisanship to build the optimal user experience that's crafted for quality, simplicity, speed and true care. Our team of top engineers, designers, and data specialists have put their whole heart into crafting a simple, powerful test plus tech solution to help everyone stay safe."

"For all of us at Intrivo, On/Go is personal and a labor of love, which is why people appreciate our solution so much," said Reeve Benaron, co-CEO, Intrivo. "Just last week, some of my immediate family tested positive with COVID-19 and the On/Go test and mobile app were a lifesaver. We were able to get our results in just ten minutes and isolate immediately to prevent infecting anybody else. The instructions in the app are easy enough for both my mother, who is in her 70s, and my young son who is 12 years old to follow, and remain healthy and safe."

To learn more about Intrivo's On/Go COVID-19 antigen rapid self-test and the On/Go mobile app, visit www.letsongo.com.

About Intrivo

Intrivo is a leading health-tech company harnessing the power of AI and user-centered design to help control COVID-19 while preparing the world to tackle the next health challenges and helping everyone live happier, healthier, safer lives.

Intrivo's market leading On/Go COVID solution combines testing plus technology to offer a trusted, comprehensive solution for consumers and enterprises alike to stay ahead of COVID-19. On/Go tests can be ordered directly at letsongo.com, or via our iOS and Android apps.

In the past year, Intrivo has served customers from Federal and State governments, to large employers, to healthcare systems, to the leading retailers, all the way to entertainment venues, cruise-lines, and families and individuals everywhere. Intrivo has delivered tens of millions of FDA-authorized COVID-19 tests worldwide, achieved multiple FDA and other authorizations across a variety of markets, while leveraging its superior patent-pending technology to help population health managers, and millions of users everywhere gain true peace of mind. While the company is currently focused on the global COVID-19 pandemic, it is actively expanding its solutions to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for both consumers and enterprises alike. To learn more about Intrivo and its world-class, tech-driven solutions, please visit www.intrivo.com.

The On/Go™ COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test has not been FDA cleared or approved but has been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

