Hamilton Lane Incorporated to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on February 1, 2022

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) is scheduled to release financial results for the third fiscal quarter before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Hamilton Lane will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET on February 1 to discuss the results for the third fiscal quarter. To listen to the conference call and in order to ask questions, attendees may pre-register by clicking here and using the conference ID 5198710. After registration, attendees will receive an email with dial-in details. Anyone experiencing trouble accessing the call in this manner on the day of the event may dial (888) 869-1189 or (706) 643-5902 for assistance.

For access to the live event via the webcast, visit the Shareholders page of Hamilton Lane's website by clicking here prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast for a period of one year, and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast on the Hamilton Lane Shareholders website.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs more than 500 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $805 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $96 billion in discretionary assets and $709 billion in advisory assets, as of September 30, 2021. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

