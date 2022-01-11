dayzz announces the publication of a unique, remote clinical trial design to improve employees' sleep, health, productivity, and safety

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- dayzz , an AI-based digital sleep health solution, has recently supported the launch of a research study evaluating a personalized sleep training program delivered by the dayzz' smartphone app. The study investigates the impact of this mobile health platform for identifying and treating sleep disorders within a large organization. The study was conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston, MA). The study protocol, published online in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE , describes the patient-centered clinical trial, which was conducted completely remotely, allowing for large-scale recruitment and broader participant diversity.

"Sleep problems are highly prevalent but often underdiagnosed," says Charles A. Czeisler, MD, PhD, FRCP, Chief of the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Director of the Division of Sleep Medicine at Harvard Medical School, who led the study. "The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has evidenced even higher rates of sleep problems among the general population, and particularly healthcare workers."

The sleep intervention is conducted using the dayzz' digital app platform, providing employees with personalized sleep treatment plans, contextual nudges, sleep management tools, and a clinically validated sleep assessment. For identified participants at risk for sleep apnea, the remote trial includes an in-app digital referral to Brigham's Sleep Clinic for a telemedicine consultation and home sleep testing, enabling comprehensive end-to-end wellness and a medically guided journey.

"Given the increase in sleep and fatigue-related workplace disturbances and associated productivity, medical and safety costs, an urgency has been arising among organizations to find proven, accessible, and scalable solutions to remotely evaluate and treat sleep among their workers,'' says dayzz' Chief Science Officer, Dr. Mairav Cohen-Zion. "This study aims to measure the impact of sleep improvement on financial and medical KPIs in an employee population within a large organization."

dayzz is an innovative digital sleep solution, providing personalized sleep training plans to individuals across the US. dayzz' machine learning engine enables assessment of common sleep problems. Based on big data analysis, the app constantly adjusts users' training plans to fit their needs and progress, and offers the right intervention at the right time, with continuous support and unique motivational strategies. dayzz offers its sleep solution to US employers and payers to increase productivity, enhance well-being, optimize usage of the healthcare system and reduce associated costs. Based on the vast amounts of data gathered, employers receive periodic overview reports, presenting aggregated data about their employees' sleep status to help them better understand how to further improve employee experience and performance. The company is led by an experienced team in the fields of business, technology, and clinical treatment. For more information, visit https://dayzz.com .

