CHAMP Launches HeadEd A Curated Resource of Headache Medicine Classes For Doctors, Physician Assistants, and Nurses to Help Diagnose and Treat Migraine and Other Headache Diseases

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients ( CHAMP ), a non-profit that provides support to people with migraine, cluster, and other headache diseases, recently launched an important resource for healthcare providers (HCPs) - HeadEd . This comprehensive database of headache medicine courses will educate and empower HCPs so they can better diagnose and treat headache diseases.

Migraine impacts 40-60 million people in the United States and is the second leading cause of disability world-wide. There are other headache diseases, including cluster headache, which impacts 400,000 people in the U.S. and is the most painful disease a person can have.

Currently, there are fewer than 1,000 certified headache specialists in the country, presenting an alarming unbalance and pressing need to train more HCPs to provide better migraine and headache care. HeadEd provides easy access to available Continuing Medical Education (CME) courses and other programs that will add to HCPs knowledge and meet the growing demand for access to new treatments. There are currently twenty-one programs listed, with many available on demand at low or no cost.

Some of the organizations providing headache medicine trainings in HeadEd include: National Headache Foundation, Association of Migraine Disorders, Miles for Migraine, U.S. Pain Foundation, Migraine World Summit, American Headache Society, Mayo Clinic, University of Utah, MyCME/Allergen, MyCME/OptiNose US Inc., MyCMA/Lundbeck, MyCME/Neurelis, MyCME/Lilly, MyCME/Oakstone Publishing, Stanford Center for Continuing Medical Education, and Pfizer Inc.

"HCPs play an essential role in diagnosing and treating headache diseases and there simply aren't enough headache specialists to deal with the large numbers of people battling migraine and other headache diseases,'' explained Meghan Buzby, Acting Executive Director of CHAMP. "CHAMP Participants and other organizations offer so many incredible headache medicine training programs and we are hopeful that HeadEd will effectively build awareness and make it easy for HCPs to pursue additional training."

"We need doctors, physician assistants, and nurses across all medical specialties to be more willing to diagnose and treat migraine and other headache diseases," explains Chloë King, creator of HeadED and CHAMP Project Manager. "HeadEd provides essential headache medicine training resources in one centralized location for these healthcare professionals."

About CHAMP

The Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients (CHAMP) is a non-profit that provides support to people with headache, migraine, and cluster diseases who are often stigmatized and under-served. To learn more please visit: https://headachemigraine.org/

