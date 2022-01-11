Burnalong CTO, Ron Burr, Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award

BALTIMORE, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnalong today announced their CTO, Ron Burr, has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

BurnAlong logo (PRNewsfoto/BurnAlong)

Ron Burr, Burnalong's CTO, has been instrumental in furthering our machine learning and product innovation. His roles prior to Burnalong have been in engineering management and architecture building hands-on technology with innovation responsibilities, mixed in with quality and compliance.

Burr brings exemplary problem-solving to Burnalong and in-depth knowledge of the medical field which has led to numerous product innovations. His expertise has helped Burnalong expand our machine learning capabilities to provide improved recommendations to our members, resulting in more personalization and increased engagement.

Burnalong provides holistic health, fitness, and wellness programming to individuals who are historically not engaged in wellbeing habits, thus Ron's product innovations have played a key role in creating personalized wellness journeys, built on AI and machine learning, that encourage healthy behavioral changes and introduce relevant programming suggestions to bolster long-term growth.

"With great pride and gratitude, we extend a warm congratulations to our CTO, Ron Burr," says Mike Kott, co-CEO of Burnalong. "Through his efforts, Burnalong is able to more effectively deliver relevant health and wellness classes to influence the quality of user lives, reduce healthcare costs with preventative care, and extend holistic care that addresses the entirety of user wellness–physical, mental, emotional, and financial."

"Innovation is driving growth in the global economy," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Burnalong as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Burnalong

Burnalong ( www.Burnalong.com ) is an online health, wellness, and fitness platform that works with leading employers, insurers, municipalities, non-profits, and health systems that provide Burnalong for their employees, members, and patients. Burnalong helps people achieve their health and wellness goals by giving them unparalleled access to more than 2,500+ instructors, teaching live and on-demand wellness classes across more than 50 categories - from traditional fitness to nutrition, financial wellness, adaptive workouts, chronic conditions, and more - for the entire family. People can take classes alone or live with others where they can see and hear each other for added social motivation.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contacts

Annika Mitic

Content Marketing and Comms Director

Burnalong

press@burnalong.com

Maria Jimenez

Chief Operating Officer

Business Intelligence Group

jmaria@bintelligence.com

+1 (909) 529-2737

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BurnAlong