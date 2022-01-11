Buck achieves industry-leading global Net Promoter Score of 61 in 2021 'Voice of the Client' survey

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, announced that it has achieved a global Net Promoter Score® (NPS®) of 61, based on findings in its 2021 Voice of the Client (VOC) survey conducted by Leading Indicator Systems (LIS), a provider of human capital research.

The VOC survey was built around Buck's core values, which were translated into scaled survey items by LIS. Buck performed exceptionally well on three fundamental values: People first, client-centricity, and integrity. Findings demonstrate an increase in NPS compared to previous years, indicating a consistent level of client satisfaction that puts Buck among the most elite brands in the world.

"Earning a consistently high NPS year over year is an excellent indication that teams are meeting and exceeding client expectations," said Bill Nolen, Chief Scientist at LIS. "Looking at a comprehensive list of NPS scores, only five of the Fortune 1000 companies have a higher NPS than Buck. I think that's pretty amazing."

"It's both energizing and inspiring to achieve an NPS of 61 from our clients, as it recognizes the trust they have in our people, the value they place on our insightful thinking and real-world solutions, and the strength of our strategic partnership in helping them achieve their complex business objectives," said Jack Freker, CEO at Buck. "Our global colleagues serve organizations across industries and geographies and we remain steadfast in our commitment to keep our clients and their people at the center of everything we do."

NPS is a measure of customer satisfaction calculated based on the likelihood of respondents to recommend a company/product/service to a friend or colleague. The NPS scale runs from -100 to +100, with scores of +50 and higher typically considered "best in class."

About Buck

Buck is an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm. Founded more than 100 years ago as an actuarial consultancy, we've evolved to serve organizations and trustees across the health, wealth, and career spectrum.

With the ultimate goal of securing the futures of our clients' employees and members, we develop tech-enabled programs that engage individuals and drive organizational performance. Our award-winning engagement solutions and people-first approach empower the world's most forward-thinking organizations to protect the physical and financial wellbeing of their employees and members and improve how their people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com .

