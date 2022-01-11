BioCare, Inc. Launches LogiCare3PL

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCare, Inc. , a leading specialty distributor of life-saving therapies, today announced the launch of LogiCare3PL , a third-party logistics (3PL) offering that will provide specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers all-inclusive order to cash, inventory management, packaging and shipping services. Available across the U.S., LogiCare3PL reinforces BioCare's commitment to high-touch service for manufacturers and partners, and its mission to expand patient offerings.

BioCare, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/BioCare, Inc)

As drug manufacturers continue to expand and transportation becomes more complex, there is an increasing need for 3PL providers to ensure therapeutics are accurately packaged, shipped, and tracked throughout the distribution process, including products that require cold storage. With over 40 years of specialty distribution experience, BioCare thoroughly understands the day-to-day needs and challenges of its customers, placing the company in an exceptional position to offer a 3PL service.

"We are thrilled to launch LogiCare3PL and continue broadening our offerings in the specialty drug distribution space," said Omar Agado, vice president of 3PL business strategy and services at BioCare. "BioCare has expanded to become a leading national specialty distributor. Over time, we have developed a deep understanding of both manufacturers and patients, and a unique ability to anticipate their needs. We remain committed to developing innovative solutions that improve distribution, and the launch of LogiCare3PL is a testament to just that."

The launch of LogiCare3PL also supports BioCare's continued focus on growing its portfolio of offerings to ensure life-sustaining therapies are delivered where and when they are needed. BioCare's unique business model and flexible mindset differentiates LogiCare3PL from other 3PL providers, allowing the company to operate in a highly agile, nimble capacity and to provide customized solutions for its partners.

"We spare no effort to ensure every customer has the necessary inventory on hand when they need it," said Linda Matthews, president of BioCare. "Adding a 3PL arm to our business was a natural decision that will enable us to leverage earlier access to drug manufacturers, help establish relationships with new partners and further diversify our ever-growing portfolio of life-saving offerings."

To learn more about BioCare, please visit www.biocare-us.com.

About BioCare, Inc.

BioCare, Inc., comprised of BioCareSD, a leading national specialty distributor of life-saving therapies CanyonCareRX, a full-service specialty pharmacy, and LogiCare3PL, a national provider of time and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical logistics services. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, BioCare, Inc. has been devoted to delivering specialty and therapeutic biological products since 1982. For more information about BioCare, Inc., please visit www.biocare-us.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BioCare, Inc