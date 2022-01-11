Armed Forces Brewing Company Divulges Origin of Special Hops Recipe In New Video Starring Former Navy SEALs

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armed Forces Brewing Company's Seawolf division today released a video divulging the origin of the secret recipe for their popular beer - Special Hops IPA. The video, starring well-known former Navy SEALs Darren "McB" McBurnett and Ray "Cash" Care reveals that the secret recipe for the Seawolf-branded India Pale Ale was discovered during an expedition to the same ancient Peruvian temple of the Chachapoyan warriors that Indians Jones visited in Raiders of the Lost Ark. The "historic" video can be seen at http://www.OwnArmedForcesBrewingCo.com/IndyMcB.

"Thankfully, Ray and I got there one day before Indiana Jones and were able to swap a cheesy idol I bought at a pawn shop for the only ancient can of Special Hops beer in existence," McB said. "Rumor has it Dr. Jones was really pissed when he found that stupid statuette instead of a delicious and refreshing Special Hops IPA."

"McB and Ray certainly have very active imaginations. While they came up with the idea for this video that will probably get us sued by Disney and LucasFilms, the reality is Special Hops was formulated by our award-winning brewmaster, Bob Rupprecht," Alan Beal, CEO of Armed Forces Brewing Company stated. "As far as I know, Bob formulated the beer in Annapolis, not the jungles of South America."

Seawolf Brewery's Special Hops IPA is an approachable IPA with a 6.7% ABV. It's a refreshing tribute to America's elite US Navy SEALs and a straightforward balanced IPA that refreshes and pairs well with food. Special Hops is ideal for the grill and backyard BBQ with hops and malts that go great with caramelized crust on grilled meat while allowing the bitterness to shine.

Armed Forces Brewing Company, owned by Military Veterans including former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill who killed Osama Bin Laden, is known for outrageous videos for its public stock offering, which has already attracted nearly 2,500 investors. More information on the SEC-qualified public offering is available at http://www.OwnArmedForcesBrewingCo.com/IndyMcB.

CEO Beal notes that while Armed Forces Brewing Company is serious about its mission of employing Military Veterans in its workforce to make great American beer, it also believes marketing with a sense of humor is needed in our great country. "There's enough divisiveness out there, and we want to bring patriotic people together with beer and laughter, two of the best things on Earth," Beal said.

Armed Forces Brewing Company was created to pay homage to the U.S. Military through its four beer brands that pay tribute to each branch of the Military: Seawolf Brewery (Navy, Coast Guard), Soldier Brewery (Army), Jarhead Brewery (Marines) and Airmen Brewery (Air Force and Space Force). Launched in 2019, Armed Forces Brewing Company was founded by experienced veterans of the food and beverage industry and Military Veterans.

For more information visit www.OwnArmedForcesBrewingCo.com.

