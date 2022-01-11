Akamai Technologies, Inc. Named One of America's Most Just Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC Company's ranking jumps over twenty positions in its fifth consecutive year on list

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, was named one of America's Most JUST Companies for 2022, according to CNBC and JUST Capital , a corporate measurement platform for the stakeholder economy. Akamai was named #46 of America's Most JUST Companies and #2 of all internet companies, the fifth year in a row of recognition for its commitment to serving its workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Akamai Technologies, Inc.)

For their annual Rankings, JUST collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 stakeholder-focused Issues as identified through the most comprehensive ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior, engaging more than 150,000 participants since 2015.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC for five years in a row," said Nicole Fitzpatrick, deputy general counsel and chief ESG officer, Akamai Technologies. "This recognition demonstrates our commitment to powering and protecting life online, while respecting our employees, customers, communities, and the environment. Being featured in the JUST 100 as a leader among internet companies confirms our belief that when we do right by all of our company's stakeholders, we are best positioned for long-term success."

Through vigorous, objective analysis, JUST Capital, in partnership with CNBC, evaluates and celebrates U.S. corporations that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public – such as creating jobs in the U.S., paying a fair, living wage, prioritizing accountability to all stakeholders, protecting worker health and safety, providing benefits and work-life balance, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, producing sustainable products, and protecting customer privacy.

Dr. Tom Leighton , co-founder and chief executive officer, Akamai Technologies will discuss the company's commitment to being a just company live during CNBC's Power Lunch at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

About JUST Capital

The mission of JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit, is to build an economy that works for all Americans by helping companies improve how they serve all their stakeholders – workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders. We believe that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and that by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, we can address systemic issues at scale, including income inequality and lack of opportunity. Guided by the priorities of the public, our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help measure and improve corporate performance in the stakeholder economy. To learn more about how data-driven insights are creating a more just future for capitalism, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com .

About Akamai



Akamai powers and protects life online. The most innovative companies worldwide choose Akamai to secure and deliver their digital experiences - helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world's largest and most trusted edge platform, Akamai keeps apps, code, and experiences closer to users - and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, content delivery, and edge compute products and services at www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Gina Sorice

Media Relations

646-320-4107

gsorice@akamai.com

Tom Barth

Investor Relations

617-274-7130

tbarth@akamai.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.