5WPR Expands Technology PR Practice with Specialty Food Technology Division

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the creation of a food PR technology division. As an extension of the tech practice, this new specialty division services clients in the rapidly-growing food tech space, encompassing everything from farming, to food service manufacturing and tech.

Clients in this division use cutting-edge science and innovation to improve upon current or create new food production and sustainability practices, inventory and distribution processes, and service and delivery systems. From cultured meat development and hydroponic container farms to robotics and restaurant technology, this division works with brands enabling other businesses to modernize how food is developed, purchased, and delivered, while enhancing the experience of people buying or consuming the final product.

"There's an enormous opportunity for visibility and education within the food tech industry," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "5W's unique expertise and established knowledge within the space help us position these companies to the forefront of the industry."

Clients within 5W's food tech practice service a range of industries including quick service and restaurant, consumer and packaged goods, grocery, event, and home delivery. They provide software, hardware, mobile applications, agricultural technology and scientifically-mastered ingredients. Current clients within the division include SuperMeat, Bbot, Kingdom Supercultures, Trigo, GRUBBRR, Getir, and Hyper Robotics.

PR services offered to food tech clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

5WPR's Technology Practice employs the perfect combination of true professionals and unparalleled techniques. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns, 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients.

