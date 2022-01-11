- 0x Labs announces support for its free-to-use 0x API on Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution Optimism to onboard a new wave of users to crypto.

0x API: Leading DeFi DEX Aggregation Service Launches on Optimism - 0x Labs announces support for its free-to-use 0x API on Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution Optimism to onboard a new wave of users to crypto.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 0x Labs, a global blockchain company building decentralized exchange infrastructure for the internet, today announced that its free-to-use 0x API service is now available on the Optimism network. Businesses use 0x API to power their DeFi applications across a growing number of blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom, and Celo.

0x API expands to Optimism

While Ethereum is the platform on which most tokenized value has emerged in the past few years, transactions have become prohibitively expensive, pricing out potential users and use cases. Optimism, an EVM compatible optimistic rollup chain, aims to increase the throughput of the Ethereum network and reduce gas costs. By improving scalability, optimistic rollups make it cheaper and easier for users to transact on top of Ethereum.

0x Labs co-founder and co-CEO, Amir Bandeali, commented, "We are excited to be launching 0x API on Optimism alongside our initial partners Coinbase Wallet, DexGuru, DexKit, Mean Finance, Metric Exchange, Set Protocol, Zapper, and Zerion, with many more integrators coming online soon. Adding Optimism support is another important step in our mission to create a tokenized world where all value can flow freely. We believe that exposing the broadest set of users to smart contracts, self-custody wallets, and DEX markets is key to achieving that mission."

Since launch, 0x API has facilitated over 29M trades from more than 2.4M unique traders that in total represents over $69 billion in volume. The 0x API makes it easy for DeFi developers to tap into fast and reliable aggregated DEX liquidity so they can focus on what matters the most: their product.

Businesses interested in using 0x API to power their applications can start building at 0x.org/docs/api .

About 0x and 0x Labs

0x is decentralized exchange infrastructure for the internet. Since its inception, the 0x Protocol has enabled the exchange of more than $130 billion in tokenized value across approximately 30 million crypto trades. Businesses can use 0x to easily incorporate exchange functionality into their applications and create new markets for cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets. 0x Labs is the creator and core developer of 0x.

For more information about 0x, please visit 0x.org and follow @0xproject .

About Optimism

Optimistic Ethereum is a layer 2 scaling solution that enables anyone to execute any vision on an open source protocol that will never be captured by private commercial interests. OΞ is being built as a public good, in order to fundamentally change the relationship between companies and their users. Optimism PBC is the team developing OΞ.

For more information about Optimism, please visit optimism.io.

