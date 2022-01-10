Pixelworks to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 12

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the Company will participate at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, which will be held as a virtual event. Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, is scheduled to host a fireside chat presentation at 9:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

A live audio webcast and archived replay of management's presentation will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.pixelworks.com/investors.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

