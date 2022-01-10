Nation Ford Chemical Receives Two National Performance Improvement Awards Company Recognized for Efforts in EHS&S in Planning & Operations and Employee Training & Engagement

FORT MILL, S.C., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nation Ford Chemical is pleased to announce it has received two Silver Performance Improvement Awards for remarkable efforts in areas of environmental, health, safety and security (EHS&S) by the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), the leading trade association representing specialty and fine chemical manufacturers.

Nation Ford Chemical is a participant of SOCMA's ChemStewards®, a rigorous program that promotes ongoing facility EHS&S initiatives.

The company received two Silver Performance Improvement Awards in the categories of EHS&S in Planning & Operations and Employee Training & Engagement and were honored during SOCMA's virtual Annual Meeting on December 14. They will also be recognized in person at SOCMA's Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show, February 28-March 2, in Fort Worth, TX.

Award judges applauded Nation Ford's 2021 implementation of a Key Performance Indicator dashboard that drives many new safety initiatives at the facility. The dashboard monitors and improves company EHS&S and Corporate Social Responsibility goals, targeting safety incidents, training hours, energy and utility consumption, waste minimization and more.

Nation Ford's many approaches and activities around employee training also stood out to judges, including monthly classroom-style training sessions with topics determined by leading-indicator trends gathered from incident reports, safety suggestions and behavior-based observations.

"We pride ourselves on being good stewards to the environment, our employees, customers and community," said Glenn Bergvist, Plant Manager, Nation Ford Chemical. "Our team has rigorously worked to implement more effective tools, and we're extremely proud to have our hard work recognized by SOCMA in receiving these two Silver Performance Improvement Awards."

"We congratulate Nation Ford Chemical and its strong team for perseverance in improving their environmental, health and safety efforts," said SOCMA President & CEO Jennifer Abril. "We look forward to their continued participation in ChemStewards®, where they contribute to a platform of best practice sharing and learning from each other that in turn builds employee engagement, customer confidence and community trust throughout the value chain."

About Nation Ford Chemical

Founded in 1978, Nation Ford Chemical is one of America's most respected custom manufacturers of specialty organic chemicals. NFC has a diverse background in toll manufacturing custom chemicals with production at our 27-acre site in Fort Mill, South Carolina, USA. For more information, visit www.nationfordchem.com.

